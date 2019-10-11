About this Course

Course 1 of 3 in the
Epidemiology for Public Health Specialization
Beginner Level

A background in health sciences or/and quantitative methods would be useful, but not essential.

Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Calculate and interpret appropriate measures in order to describe disease frequency, association and attributable risk for given scenarios.

  • Calculate sensitivity, specificity, positive and negative predictive values, in order to interpret these values in the context of screening.

Skills you will gain

  • incidence
  • Epidemiology
  • Prevalence
  • association
Course 1 of 3 in the
Epidemiology for Public Health Specialization
Beginner Level

A background in health sciences or/and quantitative methods would be useful, but not essential.

Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

Imperial College London

Start working towards your Master's degree

This course is related to the 100% online Global Master of Public Health from Imperial College London. It will provide you with a preview of the topics, materials and instructors so you can decide if the full online degree program is right for you.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Measures of disease frequency

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 18 min), 7 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Measures of association

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 19 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Attributable risk and strategies for prevention

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 14 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Disease detection and screening

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 22 min), 6 readings, 3 quizzes

About the Epidemiology for Public Health Specialization

Epidemiology for Public Health

