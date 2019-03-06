HV
Aug 6, 2020
This was a phenomenal learning experience, the hands-on approach made it feel always relevant, the instructor was brilliant and the materials were always suited to my learning expectations.
JV
Oct 11, 2019
The develop of this course was amazing,. There were some difficults but in my opinion, the Lecturers were so clear in general giving us the information. It was a great experience for me.
By Bruno A M P B•
Mar 6, 2019
Great introduction on measuring disease in Epidemiology. You can learn about absolute and relative measures of association, measures of frequency, diagnostic tests and much more, with many quizzes for you to practice and learn the concepts.
By Rajalakshmi R•
Mar 11, 2019
Thank you for the excellent course materials, quizzes, and discussions. They have been extremely useful in updating my knowledge. Please keep the good work going.
By C K•
Sep 7, 2019
A very good primer with the essentials of epidemiological principles covered. This isn't an easy subject, but it is made easy to understand. The content covered requires care to fully grasp the material and understand the subtleties. Watching the lectures once usually isn't enough to fully grasp the material, which is fine since they're very brief and have all the necessary information in them. Useful for anyone working with health data or reading papers on health.
By GAFARI, O Y•
Sep 6, 2019
The course is amazing. The facilitator was very detailed and was able to clearly explain the various subject matter clearly. Also, the quizzes were true tests of knowledge and were quite challenging so as to ensure you actually understood the topic and if not, the need to go back and understand. I recommend the course totally.
By Albert N D•
Apr 4, 2020
This was a very very informative and I truly enjoyed every bit of it during this 4 weeks. I am saying thank you so much to the organizers of this wonderful course 100% thumbs up!
By Neha M•
May 20, 2020
This course was challenging and nicely designed by the talented team and yeah the discussion forums were very helpful and felt so happy for completing this wonderful one.
By George M R R•
Jul 28, 2019
Very straight forward and interesting. The professor is great at answering questions and providing helpful tips to complete the course.
By Fernando R U G•
May 20, 2019
This was a very complete course, absolutely worth the time and effort.
By Aya•
Jun 17, 2020
The course content was clearly explained by Prof. Filippidis using visual examples for simplification and also rela-life cases and studies for relevance. I have definitely enjoyed this course as an introduction for Epidemiology and Public Health, and I will certainly enrol to the next course in the specialization to keep learning. Thank you for providing such high-quality content using high-quality educational tools !
By Ahmed s a•
Dec 1, 2019
Excellent the course is helpful in understanding how to measure disease frequency as well as relative measures of association. The course material, video lectures were very intractive teaching methodology which has enabled me to understand a lot, the course enabled me to have very good understanding about Epidemiological Study measures of disease frequencies.
Thank you for giving access to study,
By Krizchelle C S•
Nov 2, 2020
The course is very helpful in introducing the basic tools of epidemiology - measures of frequency, association, impact, and diagnostic accuracy. Format is very professional with animated graphics that pop up to illustrate important points. Though transcripts are not perfect, this is made up for by the well discernible delivery of lectures.
By Wanyu H•
Jul 24, 2019
A clear and concise framework about epidemiological measurements definition, meaning & applications, including measurements of associations, health impacts, and validity of screening tests. I figured most practice questions may adapted and simplified from real studies, with clear instructions on performing calculations.
By Deusdenir d S M•
Jul 31, 2019
An excellent course for those interested in Epidemiology and the permanent update in health.
For those who don't have much time, the videos are short, so it makes it easy for those who work long hours.
Recommended for all healthcare professionals, regardless of their area of expertise.
By Fabian A M M•
Nov 15, 2020
este curso hizo que se despertara aún mas mi interés en la epidemiología y la salud pública. Enamorado de tener la oportunidad de aprender en coursera por el convenio que existe con la Universidad Nacional de Colombia, mi universidad.
By Hector G D•
Apr 24, 2020
Very nice introduction course to epidemiology. Clear examples and exercise to apply what have been learnt. I would totally recommend it for someone who is new to epidemiology or wants to have a review from the very beginning.
By Roxana P•
Jan 2, 2021
Very useful independently but also for better interpreting going further regression models e.g. logistic ones in statistics. Clearly explained and with relevant examples.
By Tommy G•
Jun 5, 2020
Excellent course!! 100% recommended for anyone interested in epidemiology either wanting to deep basic knowledge or refresh it.
By Jose L V V•
Oct 19, 2019
The course is very good and directed to the subject that approaches with useful exercises to understand each concept very well.
By Vinay S•
Feb 17, 2020
A very made course and intriguing quizzes which makes the achievement very fruitful. Looking forward for more.
By Chioma T E C•
May 30, 2019
I really learned a lot from this course.
By Laura M A•
Dec 11, 2019
Although the videos are well done and the teacher makes it easy to understand, it is extremely frustrating that the answers are in decimals and there is no way to know exactly the answer the tests ask (even if you do it in excel, it won't necessarily give you the same as the professor has, depending on how he configured his excel program). The tests make you waste a lot of time, it should be only multiple selection to avoid this inconvenient.
By Ramy A•
Jan 28, 2020
I suggest to have more examples on calculating the different measures.
By Angela B•
Jun 2, 2019
Quizzes are difficult, requiring far too much time.
By Rhea F F R•
Dec 21, 2019
This course is a great introduction to epidemiology, especially the measures that we need to calculate. Interpretation is also provided for the different types of measurement. Some things to remember when you take this course: use Excel for the calculations! Also, I would suggest to the instructors to make sure that you provide a full lecture for all the different types of calculations tested in the quizzes.
By Teppei I•
Aug 16, 2020
It is a challenging subject. When I am not sure about the definition, the exams, quiz and calculation never allow me to proceed. I have to go back to the contents again and again to understand more. After I realised the relation of each measurement, then I can answer questions correctly/ I am looking forward to leaning the next module.