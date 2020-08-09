Chevron Left
Back to Validity and Bias in Epidemiology

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Validity and Bias in Epidemiology by Imperial College London

4.9
stars
206 ratings
45 reviews

About the Course

Epidemiological studies can provide valuable insights about the frequency of a disease, its potential causes and the effectiveness of available treatments. Selecting an appropriate study design can take you a long way when trying to answer such a question. However, this is by no means enough. A study can yield biased results for many different reasons. This course offers an introduction to some of these factors and provides guidance on how to deal with bias in epidemiological research. In this course you will learn about the main types of bias and what effect they might have on your study findings. You will then focus on the concept of confounding and you will explore various methods to identify and control for confounding in different study designs. In the last module of this course we will discuss the phenomenon of effect modification, which is key to understanding and interpreting study results. We will finish the course with a broader discussion of causality in epidemiology and we will highlight how you can utilise all the tools that you have learnt to decide whether your findings indicate a true association and if this can be considered causal....

Top reviews

RP

Jan 31, 2021

Very useful course mainly for understanding how to design correctly a study but also during analysis phase. It makes you reflect on aspects you might not consider by default. Fully recommended.

MD

Aug 19, 2020

Another great course from ICL! The course project in week 2 was very helpful: it solidified the concept of how to check for confounding. I highly recommend this course.

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 45 Reviews for Validity and Bias in Epidemiology

By Tuneer B

Aug 9, 2020

Prof. Filippidis, your lectures are a thing to fall in love with. Thank you professor for such amazing lectures.

By Bruno A M P B

Mar 18, 2019

Excellent concise course on the fundamental aspects of epidemiology related to validity, bias, confounding and effect modification.

By Jeffrey R

Aug 23, 2020

A very interesting and informative course evaluating confounding and bias in epidemiological research.

By Deleted A

Jul 3, 2019

This course my favourite out of the 3 within the Epidemiology Specialisation.

By Jose L V V

Dec 16, 2019

It is a good course about validity and bias

By Muhammed E M

Sep 5, 2020

GREAT COURSE!

By Aedrian A

Jan 16, 2021

This course is an impressive conclusion to the Coursera Specialization where it belongs, and truly builds on the previous 2 courses (Measuring Disease in Epidemiology and Study Designs in Epidemiology). I would recommend this course to public health/epidemiology graduate students who need more material to understand the difference between confounding and effect modification.

By Sonali D G

Jul 25, 2020

This is such an amazing course which was really helpful for me in improving knowledge on the different types of bias in epidemiology and how to control them for increasing the validity of the study. The most appreciative thing is the opportunity provided here for learning from the examples given after each lecture and particularly the peer learning process.

By Deusdenir d S M

Sep 7, 2019

Excellent. Bias, Confounding and Effect modifier are important issues to consider in a research. I indicate for all professionals to learn because is crucial to select scientific studies with confidence grade and as well do researchers more accurate.

By Allen T

Apr 27, 2020

Excellent series of courses. From discussing the types of studies, to evaluating the validity and bias in studies. Very pleased with the instructors. They explained everything very well. I liked the exercises that we did to cement the knowled

By Maksym P

Mar 29, 2020

The course simple and clear provides efficient training for some aspects of statistics (esp confounding). Only what was little cons - I waited several days for peers' homework uploading, to review them. Overall - I recommend the course.

By Anushka K

May 15, 2020

Overall great study experience! I would recommend this course to my fellow classmates.

A big shoutout to the Imperial College London team for making this specialization informative and valuable indeed.

By Roxana P

Feb 1, 2021

Very useful course mainly for understanding how to design correctly a study but also during analysis phase. It makes you reflect on aspects you might not consider by default. Fully recommended.

By Francisco A E A

Aug 7, 2020

Highly recommended course. It may seem a bit short, but the videos explain the concepts in a clear, brief but very complete way. Definitely a course in epidemiology in public health.

By Tommy G

Jul 6, 2020

Excellent course! If you expect to learn about epidemiological studies, their differences, grade of evidence and develop general knowledge on the subject I recommend this course.

By M.C. D D

Aug 20, 2020

Another great course from ICL! The course project in week 2 was very helpful: it solidified the concept of how to check for confounding. I highly recommend this course.

By D H

Apr 30, 2020

The course was quite hard for me and challenging, but very useful. It covers all necessary topics, the presentation was understandeble with many examples.

By Abdullah f

Jan 2, 2022

Good course for a basic understanding of epidemiological concepts that are generally hard to grasp.. Highly recommended for healthcare professionals.

By Diana C

Aug 16, 2020

Great way of teaching, I learned a lot through the examples presented. Thanks

By hala

Aug 29, 2019

Cobrehesive, Illustrated in an easy not complicated approach, I enjoyed it

By Charalampos V

Dec 28, 2020

Great course and great specialisation. Looking forward to the next two!

By Fatimah A D

Apr 7, 2020

very helpful courses, presented in a very simplified and concise way

By Diego S

May 16, 2020

I learned what I expected and needed. Thank you very much!

By Dhasarathi K

Sep 29, 2019

Thank you a lot for providing the greatest opportunity.

By A A U

May 22, 2021

Great course, very informative. Great facilitators!

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder