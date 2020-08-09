RP
Jan 31, 2021
Very useful course mainly for understanding how to design correctly a study but also during analysis phase. It makes you reflect on aspects you might not consider by default. Fully recommended.
MD
Aug 19, 2020
Another great course from ICL! The course project in week 2 was very helpful: it solidified the concept of how to check for confounding. I highly recommend this course.
By Tuneer B•
Aug 9, 2020
Prof. Filippidis, your lectures are a thing to fall in love with. Thank you professor for such amazing lectures.
By Bruno A M P B•
Mar 18, 2019
Excellent concise course on the fundamental aspects of epidemiology related to validity, bias, confounding and effect modification.
By Jeffrey R•
Aug 23, 2020
A very interesting and informative course evaluating confounding and bias in epidemiological research.
By Deleted A•
Jul 3, 2019
This course my favourite out of the 3 within the Epidemiology Specialisation.
By Jose L V V•
Dec 16, 2019
It is a good course about validity and bias
By Muhammed E M•
Sep 5, 2020
GREAT COURSE!
By Aedrian A•
Jan 16, 2021
This course is an impressive conclusion to the Coursera Specialization where it belongs, and truly builds on the previous 2 courses (Measuring Disease in Epidemiology and Study Designs in Epidemiology). I would recommend this course to public health/epidemiology graduate students who need more material to understand the difference between confounding and effect modification.
By Sonali D G•
Jul 25, 2020
This is such an amazing course which was really helpful for me in improving knowledge on the different types of bias in epidemiology and how to control them for increasing the validity of the study. The most appreciative thing is the opportunity provided here for learning from the examples given after each lecture and particularly the peer learning process.
By Deusdenir d S M•
Sep 7, 2019
Excellent. Bias, Confounding and Effect modifier are important issues to consider in a research. I indicate for all professionals to learn because is crucial to select scientific studies with confidence grade and as well do researchers more accurate.
By Allen T•
Apr 27, 2020
Excellent series of courses. From discussing the types of studies, to evaluating the validity and bias in studies. Very pleased with the instructors. They explained everything very well. I liked the exercises that we did to cement the knowled
By Maksym P•
Mar 29, 2020
The course simple and clear provides efficient training for some aspects of statistics (esp confounding). Only what was little cons - I waited several days for peers' homework uploading, to review them. Overall - I recommend the course.
By Anushka K•
May 15, 2020
Overall great study experience! I would recommend this course to my fellow classmates.
A big shoutout to the Imperial College London team for making this specialization informative and valuable indeed.
By Roxana P•
Feb 1, 2021
By Francisco A E A•
Aug 7, 2020
Highly recommended course. It may seem a bit short, but the videos explain the concepts in a clear, brief but very complete way. Definitely a course in epidemiology in public health.
By Tommy G•
Jul 6, 2020
Excellent course! If you expect to learn about epidemiological studies, their differences, grade of evidence and develop general knowledge on the subject I recommend this course.
By M.C. D D•
Aug 20, 2020
By D H•
Apr 30, 2020
The course was quite hard for me and challenging, but very useful. It covers all necessary topics, the presentation was understandeble with many examples.
By Abdullah f•
Jan 2, 2022
Good course for a basic understanding of epidemiological concepts that are generally hard to grasp.. Highly recommended for healthcare professionals.
By Diana C•
Aug 16, 2020
Great way of teaching, I learned a lot through the examples presented. Thanks
By hala•
Aug 29, 2019
Cobrehesive, Illustrated in an easy not complicated approach, I enjoyed it
By Charalampos V•
Dec 28, 2020
Great course and great specialisation. Looking forward to the next two!
By Fatimah A D•
Apr 7, 2020
very helpful courses, presented in a very simplified and concise way
By Diego S•
May 16, 2020
I learned what I expected and needed. Thank you very much!
By Dhasarathi K•
Sep 29, 2019
Thank you a lot for providing the greatest opportunity.
By A A U•
May 22, 2021
Great course, very informative. Great facilitators!