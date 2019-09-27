About this Course

Course 3 of 4 in the
Statistical Analysis with R for Public Health Specialization
Intermediate Level

You'll need to have taken the Statistical Thinking and Linear Regression courses in this series or have equivalent knowledge.

Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Describe a data set from scratch using descriptive statistics and simple graphical methods as a first step for advanced analysis using R software

  • Interpret the output from your analysis and appraise the role of chance and bias as potential explanations

  • Run multiple logistic regression analysis in R and interpret the output

  • Evaluate the model assumptions for multiple logistic regression in R

Skills you will gain

  • Logistic Regression
  • R Programming
Instructor

Offered by

Imperial College London

Start working towards your Master's degree

This course is related to the 100% online Global Master of Public Health from Imperial College London. It will provide you with a preview of the topics, materials and instructors so you can decide if the full online degree program is right for you.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Introduction to Logistic Regression

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 12 min), 7 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Logistic Regression in R

3 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 11 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Running Multiple Logistic Regression in R

3 hours to complete
1 video (Total 4 min), 6 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

Assessing Model Fit

5 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 17 min), 10 readings, 3 quizzes

About the Statistical Analysis with R for Public Health Specialization

Statistical Analysis with R for Public Health

Frequently Asked Questions

