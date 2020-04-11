RP
Dec 18, 2020
Very good specialisation on logistic regression, with depth info not only on how-to of the model creation itself, but interpreting and choosing between multiple ones. I fully recommend it.
RR
Dec 23, 2020
This is a wonderful course. Anyone who wants to model a binary classification model must go for this course. It covers everything in details with logic and humour.
By Sajith S•
Apr 11, 2020
Great course! All Life science students and those currently working in Data science& Clinical development R&D should take this course
By Nevin J•
Dec 5, 2019
Excellent course. Good for those with solid understanding of basic statistics but looking to implement logistic regression in analysis using R. Needs decent understanding of R. It takes you through the basics of logistic regression. It explains really well using analogies and examples. It explains things well without getting stuck in the mathematical background too much. The quizzes are great and the feedback through course outstanding
By LIANG Y•
Aug 22, 2020
I like Alex courses so much. He talks about the foundation of regression. Actually, I have done biostat for a few years, but still inspired by the basic theory of Biostatisitcs. I think no matter how long we have been in this industry or how far we have gone, all the things could not not be built up without solid foundation
By Ollie D•
Aug 27, 2020
Having already learn't the concepts of logistic regression in my final year at Sussex University, it was worthwhile applying the maths to a software like R. I now feel more prepared to apply for jobs in to the field of data science, especially in public health, where I'd like to go in to health modelling.
By kasra k•
Apr 28, 2021
I would prefer also videos on how to interpret and work with Rstudio. Programming itself is a boring skill, reading about it makes it more boring. Therefore element of video about interpretation and use of formulas would definitely help to make it more interesting. Thanks for the great course
By SAVINO S•
Sep 29, 2020
As the previous courses of this specialization, i found this well built and informative. Some parts of the latter weeks overlap with those of the 2nd course of the specialisation, but i think that's unavoidable. Plenty of R to exercise with, maybe a bit too much by the end of the course.
By Wei Q L•
Aug 31, 2020
The instructor was very clear and succinct; I found it easy to follow. Having a sense of humor also helped. I have a good grasp on doing logistic regression with R now. I liked how stream-lined and focused the course was, which can't really be said for many others R courses.
By Mohammad R W•
Nov 18, 2019
I must thank the instructors and Coursera for this course. I have become more confident in using R for data analysis. The course helps you to understand when and when not to use logistic regression for your data. That is important for me as a Biology PhD student.
By Arijit N•
Dec 3, 2019
Clinically relevant and lucid discussions.
Thoroughly recommended for medical professionals who are not highly skilled in mathematical analysis and need simple statements and exercises to understand the basic concepts.
Very good for beginners.
By Vivekananda D•
Jun 19, 2019
Excellent course! Highly recommended for people who want an introduction to Logistic Regression. I hope the instructor offers another version of the course with little more advanced material (for example, ordinal and multinomial logit models).
By Maria G G H•
Mar 9, 2020
Excelente curso, me cuesta un poco de trabajo por que no soy hablante del Inglés, sin embargo, tanto las tareas como los ejercicios están muy bien planeados para asegurar el aprendizaje y mantener el interés hasta su conclusión.
By Ikenna M•
Jan 23, 2020
Excellent course and I will highly recommend it to other people seeking to gain knowledge of Logistic Regression. However, there were some typographical errors, which I believe will be corrected by a quality control team.
By Erin•
Nov 12, 2019
An excellent way to get oriented to Logistic Regression in R! The course is created with a particular nod to public health, but nearly everything was still relevant to my own research in health psychology.
By Roxana P•
Dec 19, 2020
By Rahul R•
Dec 24, 2020
By Tommy G•
Sep 10, 2019
Excellent and very complete course on R. Specially for those working in public health and with an interest in understanding models of clinical trials, etc.
By ji t•
Apr 5, 2019
very good course!! highly recommend!! Although I am not major in public health, I learned a lot about logistic regression and basic ideas for data science
By Pei-Yu L•
Sep 28, 2020
Overall, it is good. But the feedback of the quiz was sometimes not helpful. Few explanation so that I was struggling to get the right answers.
By Luna D R•
Aug 17, 2020
Good. Explains right from the bottom. A little more of visualization would've been good. A correlation matrix between predictors, a ROC curve.
By Rob v M•
Mar 24, 2020
Excellent course on logistic regression. I especially appreciated the R code exercises given and the clear videos presented by Dr. Alex Bottle
By Donghan S•
Sep 27, 2019
This one is better compared with the one about linear regression regarding the quizzes, which are designed better to test your knowledge
By Elisabeth P•
Feb 12, 2021
Very clear instructions and lots of practical assessments. Very good course if you're starting with your journey of data analysis.
By Sergio P•
Oct 18, 2019
Amazing course. I'm looking forward to the survival analysis course. Week 3 is specially good. I'm sure you'll have fun.
By Diana C•
Mar 6, 2022
Great practical way to learn how to do logistic regression in R. It reviews the theory and it applies it in R.
By Cecil C L•
Jan 25, 2022
The course needs more exercises to practice R! Good Professors! Clear and Friendly expositions, thanks a lot!