University of Michigan
Logistic Regression and Prediction for Health Data
University of Michigan

Logistic Regression and Prediction for Health Data

This course is part of Data Science for Health Research Specialization

Taught in English

Philip S. Boonstra
Bhramar Mukherjee

Instructors: Philip S. Boonstra

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Intermediate level

Recommended experience

11 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Understand how binary outcomes arise and know the difference between prevalence, risk ratios, and odds ratios

  • Use logistic regression to estimate and interpret the association between one or more predictors and a binary outcome

  • Understand the principles for using logistic regression to make predictions and assessing the quality of those predictions

Skills you'll gain

Assessments

Assessments

7 quizzes

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Intermediate level

Recommended experience

11 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Build your subject-matter expertise

This course is part of the Data Science for Health Research Specialization
When you enroll in this course, you'll also be enrolled in this Specialization.
  • Learn new concepts from industry experts
  • Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
  • Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
  • Earn a shareable career certificate
There are 3 modules in this course

This module introduces you to binary outcomes, including how they arise, how to calculate proportions, and how to compare proportions between two groups.

What's included

11 videos8 readings2 quizzes3 discussion prompts

In this module, you will be introduced to the ubiquitous logistic regression, one of the most common tools for measuring the association between one or more predictors and a binary outcome.

What's included

11 videos2 readings3 quizzes

This module introduces you to tools for assessing the quality of a fitted logistic regression model.

What's included

16 videos3 readings2 quizzes1 discussion prompt

Instructors

Philip S. Boonstra
University of Michigan
4 Courses

Offered by

University of Michigan

Frequently asked questions

