Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 3 in the
SAS Statistical Business Analyst
Intermediate Level
Approx. 17 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Oversampling
  • Logistic Regression
  • Predictive Modelling
  • regression
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Course Overview and Logistics

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 1 min), 6 readings
2 hours to complete

Understanding Predictive Modeling

2 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 34 min), 1 reading, 6 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Fitting the Model

2 hours to complete
18 videos (Total 54 min), 1 reading, 4 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Preparing the Input Variables, Part 1

3 hours to complete
26 videos (Total 76 min)
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Preparing the Input Variables, Part 2

4 hours to complete
23 videos (Total 92 min), 1 reading, 12 quizzes

