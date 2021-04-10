This course covers predictive modeling using SAS/STAT software with emphasis on the LOGISTIC procedure. This course also discusses selecting variables and interactions, recoding categorical variables based on the smooth weight of evidence, assessing models, treating missing values, and using efficiency techniques for massive data sets. You learn to use logistic regression to model an individual's behavior as a function of known inputs, create effect plots and odds ratio plots, handle missing data values, and tackle multicollinearity in your predictors. You also learn to assess model performance and compare models.
This course is part of the SAS Statistical Business Analyst Professional Certificate
Offered By
About this Course
Skills you will gain
- Oversampling
- Logistic Regression
- Predictive Modelling
- regression
Offered by
SAS
Through innovative software and services, SAS empowers and inspires customers around the world to transform data into intelligence. SAS is a trusted analytics powerhouse for organizations seeking immediate value from their data. A deep bench of analytics solutions and broad industry knowledge keep our customers coming back and feeling confident. With SAS®, you can discover insights from your data and make sense of it all. Identify what’s working and fix what isn’t. Make more intelligent decisions. And drive relevant change.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Course Overview and Logistics
Understanding Predictive Modeling
In this module, you review the fundamentals of predictive modeling. Then you explore the business scenario data that is used throughout the course. Finally, you learn about common analytical challenges that you might encounter as a modeler.
Fitting the Model
In this module, you investigate the concepts behind the logistic regression model. Then you learn to use the LOGISTIC procedure to fit a logistic regression model. Finally, you learn how to score new cases and adjust the model for oversampling.
Preparing the Input Variables, Part 1
In this module, you learn how to deal with common problems with your predictor variables such as missing values, categorical predictors with many levels, a high number of redundant predictors, and nonlinear relationships with the response variable.
Preparing the Input Variables, Part 2
In this module, you learn how to select the most predictive variables to use in your model.
Reviews
- 5 stars83.87%
- 4 stars6.45%
- 2 stars3.22%
- 1 star6.45%
TOP REVIEWS FROM PREDICTIVE MODELING WITH LOGISTIC REGRESSION USING SAS
Thank you so much to the instructor, Michael J Patetta for teaching this course!
Great training sets of problems. Good guidance & teaching.
This was another great course from SAS and Coursera. I had no experience with predictive modelling prior to the course and learned quite a bit about modelling in the SAS environment.
About the SAS Statistical Business Analyst Professional Certificate
This program is for those who want to enhance their predictive and statistical modeling skills to drive data-informed business outcomes. If modeling data for business outcomes is relevant in your job role or industry, this certificate is a valuable indication of your proficiency.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Certificate?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.