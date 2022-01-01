- Predictive Modelling
- SAS Programming
- Multivariate Time Series Analysis
- Multivariate Analysis
- Multivariate Statistics
- Surrogate Model
- Oversampling
- Logistic Regression
- regression
SAS Statistical Business Analyst Professional Certificate
Distinguish Yourself as a Modeler. You will acquire SAS statistics, modeling, and programming skills including ANOVA, regression, logistic regression, business applications of modeling, and challenges of modeling.
Offered By
What you will learn
Perform ANOVA, Regression, and logistic regression analysis with one or many inputs
Prepare inputs for predictive models
Train, validate, and evaluate statistical models
Skills you will gain
About this Professional Certificate
Applied Learning Project
There are numerous hands-on practices integrated throughout the three courses of the program. Data examples are general enough to be applicable to a broad range of subject areas. Specific examples you will see in the courses address agriculture, manufacturing, health care, banking, retail, and nonprofit.
Prior SAS programming knowledge is required, which can be acquired by completing the SAS Programming specialization.
There are 3 Courses in this Professional Certificate
Introduction to Statistical Analysis: Hypothesis Testing
This introductory course is for SAS software users who perform statistical analyses using SAS/STAT software. The focus is on t tests, ANOVA, and linear regression, and includes a brief introduction to logistic regression.
Regression Modeling Fundamentals
Predictive Modeling with Logistic Regression using SAS
This course covers predictive modeling using SAS/STAT software with emphasis on the LOGISTIC procedure. This course also discusses selecting variables and interactions, recoding categorical variables based on the smooth weight of evidence, assessing models, treating missing values, and using efficiency techniques for massive data sets. You learn to use logistic regression to model an individual's behavior as a function of known inputs, create effect plots and odds ratio plots, handle missing data values, and tackle multicollinearity in your predictors. You also learn to assess model performance and compare models.
Offered by
SAS
Through innovative software and services, SAS empowers and inspires customers around the world to transform data into intelligence. SAS is a trusted analytics powerhouse for organizations seeking immediate value from their data. A deep bench of analytics solutions and broad industry knowledge keep our customers coming back and feeling confident. With SAS®, you can discover insights from your data and make sense of it all. Identify what’s working and fix what isn’t. Make more intelligent decisions. And drive relevant change.
