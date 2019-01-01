Profile

Jordan Bakerman

Analytical Training Consultant

    Bio

    Jordan Bakerman holds a Ph.D. in statistics from North Carolina State University. His dissertation centered on using social media to forecast real world events, such as civil unrest and influenza rates. As an intern at SAS, Jordan wrote the SAS Programming for R Users course for students to efficiently transition from the R to SAS using a cookbook style approach. As an employee, Jordan has developed courses demonstrating how to integrate open source software within SAS products. He is passionate about statistics, programming, and helping others become better statisticians.

    Courses

    Introduction to Statistical Analysis: Hypothesis Testing

    Using SAS Viya REST APIs with Python and R

    Regression Modeling Fundamentals

    Statistics with SAS

