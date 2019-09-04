About this Course

31,565 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 20 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 20 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

SAS

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up94%(1,412 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Course Overview and Data Setup

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 13 min), 4 readings
3 hours to complete

Introduction and Review of Concepts

3 hours to complete
17 videos (Total 41 min), 2 readings, 9 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

ANOVA and Regression

4 hours to complete
29 videos (Total 70 min), 2 readings, 14 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

More Complex Linear Models

2 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 43 min), 1 reading, 5 quizzes
2 hours to complete

Model Building and Effect Selection

2 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 28 min), 3 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Model Post-Fitting for Inference

3 hours to complete
18 videos (Total 46 min)
2 hours to complete

Model Building for Scoring and Prediction

2 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 27 min), 1 reading, 4 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM STATISTICS WITH SAS

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder