In this course you have the opportunity to use the skills you acquired in the two SAS programming courses to solve realistic problems. This course is also designed to give you a thorough review of SAS programming concepts so you are prepared to take the SAS Certified Specialist: Base Programming Using SAS 9.4 Exam.
This course is part of the SAS Programmer Professional Certificate
Offered By
About this Course
Offered by
SAS
Through innovative software and services, SAS empowers and inspires customers around the world to transform data into intelligence. SAS is a trusted analytics powerhouse for organizations seeking immediate value from their data. A deep bench of analytics solutions and broad industry knowledge keep our customers coming back and feeling confident. With SAS®, you can discover insights from your data and make sense of it all. Identify what’s working and fix what isn’t. Make more intelligent decisions. And drive relevant change.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Course Overview
In this module you get an overview of this course and set up the data you need for practices and activities.
Case Study/Programming Assignment: Analyze TSA Claims Data
This module enables you to apply what you learned in Getting Started with SAS Programming to a real programming problem.
Case Study: Preparing World Tourism Data
Base SAS Certification Practice Exams
Reviews
- 5 stars90.69%
- 4 stars9.30%
TOP REVIEWS FROM PRACTICING FOR THE SAS PROGRAMMING CERTIFICATION EXAM
Great course to prepare for the esam! Thanks to all the course faculty for this excellent course!
Very informative course with a lot of material to learn.
This was a helpful course with both reviewing and learning skills. The videos are helpful.
This course was a great way to check if I was ready for the certification exam. Very well done.
About the SAS Programmer Professional Certificate
When you complete the SAS® Base Programming courses, you will have demonstrated skills in manipulating and transforming data, combining SAS data sets, creating basic detail and summary reports using SAS procedures and identifying and correcting data, syntax and programming logic errors. These skills prepare you for the SAS® Base Programming Specialist certification exam.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Certificate?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.