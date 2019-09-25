In this course you have the opportunity to use the skills you acquired in the two SAS programming courses to solve realistic problems. This course is also designed to give you a thorough review of SAS programming concepts so you are prepared to take the SAS Certified Specialist: Base Programming Using SAS 9.4 Exam.
About this Course
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Course Overview and Data Setup
In this module you get an overview of this course and set up the data you need for practices and activities.
Review of Getting Started with SAS Programming, Part 1
This module is a review of the first three modules of the Getting Started with SAS Programming course. Lectures demonstrate the concepts you learned, and readings from the SAS Certification Prep Guide reinforce those concepts. The review and programming questions assess your understanding of the material.
Review of Getting Started with SAS Programming, Part 2
This module reviews the preparing, analyzing and exporting modules of the Getting Started with SAS Programming course. Lectures demonstrate the concepts you learned, and readings from the SAS Certification Prep Guide reinforce those concepts. The review and programming questions assess your understanding of the material.
Case Study/Programming Assignment: Analyze TSA Claims Data
This module enables you to apply what you learned in Getting Started with SAS Programming to a real programming problem.
Review of Doing More with SAS Programming, Part 1
This module is a review of the first four modules of the Doing More with SAS Programming course. Lectures demonstrate the concepts you learned about for preparing data, and readings from the SAS Certification Prep Guide reinforce those concepts. The review and programming questions assess your understanding of the material.
