- SAS Studio
- Import Data
- Reports
- Prepare Data
- SAS Programs
SAS Programmer Professional Certificate
Launch Your Career with a SAS® Credential. Master the skills required for the SAS® Base Programmer certification.
Offered By
What you will learn
Understand and use the fundamentals of the SAS programming language
Access different types of data (SAS, Excel, or text), then explore and prepare the data
Analyze and report on data and export results to common formats (HTML, PDF, Excel)
Apply SAS programming principles in practical examples
Skills you will gain
About this Professional Certificate
Applied Learning Project
In the last course of this professional certificate program, you complete projects that demonstrate your knowledge of SAS programming. In the first project, you write programs for each stage of the SAS programming process to analyze passenger claims at United States airports. In the second project, you use your knowledge of the data preparation stage to write programs that restructure world tourism data.
No prior programming or SAS experience is required.
No prior programming or SAS experience is required.
What is a Professional Certificate?
Build the Skills to Get Job Ready
Whether you’re looking to start a new career, or change your current one, Professional Certificates on Coursera help you become job ready. Learn at your own pace, whenever and wherever it’s most convenient for you. Enroll today and explore a new career path with a 7 day free trial. You can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time.
Hands-On Projects
Apply your skills with hands-on projects and build a portfolio that showcases your job readiness to potential employers. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to earn your Certificate.
Earn a Career Credential
When you complete all of the courses in the program, you'll earn a Certificate to share with your professional network as well as unlock access to career support resources to help you kickstart your new career. Many Professional Certificates have hiring partners that recognize the Professional Certificate credential and others can help prepare you for a certification exam. You can find more information on individual Professional Certificate pages where it applies.
There are 4 Courses in this Professional Certificate
Getting Started with SAS Programming
This course is for users who want to learn how to write SAS programs to access, explore, prepare, and analyze data. It is the entry point to learning SAS programming for data science, machine learning, and artificial intelligence. It is a prerequisite to many other SAS courses.
Doing More with SAS Programming
This course is for business analysts and SAS programmers who want to learn data manipulation techniques using the SAS DATA step and procedures to access, transform, and summarize data. The course builds on the concepts that are presented in the Getting Started with SAS Programming course and is not recommended for beginning SAS software users.
Preparing for the SAS Programming Certification Exam
In this course you have the opportunity to use the skills you acquired in the two SAS programming courses to solve realistic problems. This course is also designed to give you a thorough review of SAS programming concepts so you are prepared to take the SAS Certified Specialist: Base Programming Using SAS 9.4 Exam.
Practicing for the SAS Programming Certification Exam
In this course you have the opportunity to use the skills you acquired in the two SAS programming courses to solve realistic problems. This course is also designed to give you a thorough review of SAS programming concepts so you are prepared to take the SAS Certified Specialist: Base Programming Using SAS 9.4 Exam.
Offered by
SAS
Through innovative software and services, SAS empowers and inspires customers around the world to transform data into intelligence. SAS is a trusted analytics powerhouse for organizations seeking immediate value from their data. A deep bench of analytics solutions and broad industry knowledge keep our customers coming back and feeling confident. With SAS®, you can discover insights from your data and make sense of it all. Identify what’s working and fix what isn’t. Make more intelligent decisions. And drive relevant change.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the refund policy?
Can I just enroll in a single course?
Is this course really 100% online? Do I need to attend any classes in person?
How long does it take to complete the Specialization?
What background knowledge is necessary?
Do I need to take the courses in a specific order?
Will I earn university credit for completing the Specialization?
What will I be able to do upon completing the Specialization?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.