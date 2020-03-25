LB
May 10, 2020
Nicely structured course with ample of hands-on exercises. The case study part is really important as it will give you a chance to apply the skills on some real world datasets.
MD
Jun 9, 2020
Why aren't all the other MOOCs as simple and informative as this specialisation?\n\nJust why?\n\nThanks for the amazing specialisation and the awesome instructors.
By Gauri S•
Mar 25, 2020
I waited to write this review until I give the SAS certified specialist: Base programmer exam which I did today. And I passed with excellent score. Thanks a millions to this outstanding course for preparation purpose. All 3 courses in the program were excellent. And Coursera is affordable to learn and practice to prepare for these great credentials. I am happy to say today that I am SAS certified specialist now. :)
By Chutian Z•
Feb 18, 2019
Just finished the whole specialization. I would say SAS programming specialization (and its courses) is the best one I've ever had on Coursera. It starts from simple concepts to complex tasks and projects. The best thing is the learner could get the hands dirty very quickly; usually a demo is followed with a practice task. Notice that the courses offered here are the same as those provided on SAS website (SAS itself has e-learning courses), but here you have more problems (and two projects in course 3) to practise. Highly recommend.
By Mohamed D•
Jun 10, 2020
By Michael K•
Mar 25, 2019
This course was disappointing overall. There is nothing you will learn, which wasn't covered in the previous two course. Far worse, the review is done in the same sequence as the other two courses, so there really is never a chance to combine what was learned. The challenges will be in the same order as the previous challenges, so don't expect any synthesis of skills you have developed. There are two bigger problems, but it feels as if this course should have been a series of these. If you are about to be billed again, there is no real reason to complete this third course.
By GUPTA S P M•
May 20, 2020
By far one of the best courses available on Coursera. I never got tired of learning and was always looking for more. The practice exercises were very nicely made that covered almost everything that was taught. I would highly recommend this course to any person who wishes to learn SAS. I would also like to thank the tutors for the knowledge.
By Ahmad E H•
Nov 30, 2020
Great wrap up course that reviews the past two courses in this specialization and provides real practical scenarios with real data so you can apply your sas coding knowledge and sas programming process that you learned previously in this specialization in your SAS career path. Thank you for the two amazing instructors.
By David W•
Oct 13, 2020
Very worthwhile course to brush up on SAS Base Programmer skills and apply them to practical problems. The course both broadened my understanding and helped integrate my skills. I appreciated that the course provided good background materials and allowed me to work on projects with the amount of support I needed.
By LAWAND S B•
May 11, 2020
By Thomas N•
Feb 27, 2019
This is an excellent course. I can highly recommend it. It does not only review the previous two courses but let's one use the acquired skills in two "real-world" assignments.
By Jeannine S•
Nov 9, 2020
This course shows me what I need to go over for the certification exam. I like the explanations for the quiz answers. Also, both instructors have pleasant voices.
By Sravanthi•
Nov 26, 2020
One of the best courses to learn SAS programming. The course is well-structured and exercises make us proficient in SAS programming without attending college.
By Abhishek R•
Jun 17, 2019
This is by far the best course I have come across in coursera. The structure of the program is excellent. The exercises are very good
By LAU T•
Sep 5, 2019
The wrap up and the exercises are very useful. I am still recommending to those who would like to take the SAS base examination.
By Gregg H•
Mar 26, 2019
Excellent SAS overview, shows the strategies for data manipulation and then guides one through how to implement them.
By Shuyao W•
Aug 21, 2020
Really useful course, I pass the base exam and get the certificate after taking this course. Suitable for beginners.
By Vidhi U•
Sep 13, 2019
Very good course. Taught how to apply concepts to real world problems. Excellent for certificate exam preparation.
By Leonardo C d J•
Sep 17, 2020
An excellent course taught by an excellent professor from an excellent university. I highly recommend it!
By Rogério A•
Feb 11, 2020
A lot of usefull resources, tips, informations and example that is full applied on day by day activities.
By Erika G•
Sep 26, 2019
Thanks to this course (and the entire specialization) I feel very confident in my ability to use SAS.
By Yerriswamy I•
Jan 16, 2021
This course is very useful for those who are looking to start their career in Base SAS programming.
By Ieva B•
Dec 30, 2020
It was not easy, but absolutely worth it!!! Thank you for such a great content, I learned a lot!
By Ajay D•
Apr 7, 2020
Instructors have done a very good job in teaching the courses. Very insightful and intersting
By Oleksandr L•
Sep 16, 2019
Perfect course which gives opportunity to check knowledge and apply it on real examples!
By Xinkai Z•
Mar 27, 2019
Getting Harder but the Case Study are extremely helpful, thanks for all the materials.
By Dominika K•
May 25, 2020
One of the best courses I've taken on Coursera, I learned exactly what I've expected.