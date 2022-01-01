About this Professional Certificate

When you complete this professional certificate program, you will have experience in SAS programming using SAS 9 and will be able to process data using Structured Query Language in the SAS environment, use the SAS macro facility to design, write, and debug dynamic macro programs, and use advanced DATA step techniques and procedures to manipulate data. These skills prepare you for the SAS Advanced Programming Professional certification exam.
There are 3 Courses in this Professional Certificate

Structured Query Language (SQL) using SAS

SAS Macro Language

Advanced SAS Programming Techniques

