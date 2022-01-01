Prior SAS programming knowledge is required, which can be acquired by completing the SAS Base Programmer Professional Certificate program.
SAS Advanced Programmer Professional Certificate
Grow Your Career with a SAS® Credential. Master the skills required for the SAS® Advanced Programming Professional certification.
Offered By
What you will learn
Process data using Structured Query Language in the SAS environment
Use the SAS macro facility to design, write, and debug dynamic macro programs
Use advanced DATA step techniques and procedures to manipulate data
About this Professional Certificate
Applied Learning Project
Two projects are included as honors lessons in this professional certificate program. Each project will demonstrate your comprehensive knowledge of the learned SAS programming skills. In the first project, you use SQL to analyze to analyze passenger claims at United States airports. In the second project, you use the SAS macro language to automate reporting and analysis of analysis of supplier sales.
There are 3 Courses in this Professional Certificate
Structured Query Language (SQL) using SAS
Course Description
SAS Macro Language
Advanced SAS Programming Techniques
In this course, you learn advanced techniques within the DATA step and procedures to manipulate data.
Offered by
SAS
Through innovative software and services, SAS empowers and inspires customers around the world to transform data into intelligence. SAS is a trusted analytics powerhouse for organizations seeking immediate value from their data. A deep bench of analytics solutions and broad industry knowledge keep our customers coming back and feeling confident. With SAS®, you can discover insights from your data and make sense of it all. Identify what’s working and fix what isn’t. Make more intelligent decisions. And drive relevant change.
