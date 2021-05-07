About this Course

24,024 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 4 in the
SAS Programmer
Intermediate Level
Approx. 16 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 4 in the
SAS Programmer
Intermediate Level
Approx. 16 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

SAS

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Course Overview and Data Setup

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 6 min), 4 readings
3 hours to complete

Review of Getting Started with SAS Programming, Part 1

3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 26 min), 3 readings, 11 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Review of Getting Started with SAS Programming, Part 2

4 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 31 min), 3 readings, 14 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

Review of Doing More with SAS Programming, Part 1

5 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 34 min), 4 readings, 16 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Review of Doing More with SAS Programming, Part 2

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 26 min), 2 readings, 11 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM PREPARING FOR THE SAS PROGRAMMING CERTIFICATION EXAM

View all reviews

About the SAS Programmer Professional Certificate

SAS Programmer

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder