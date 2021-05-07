In this course you have the opportunity to use the skills you acquired in the two SAS programming courses to solve realistic problems. This course is also designed to give you a thorough review of SAS programming concepts so you are prepared to take the SAS Certified Specialist: Base Programming Using SAS 9.4 Exam.
SAS
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Course Overview and Data Setup
In this module you get an overview of this course and set up the data you need for practices and activities.
Review of Getting Started with SAS Programming, Part 1
This module is a review of the first three modules of the Getting Started with SAS Programming course. Lectures demonstrate the concepts you learned, and readings from the SAS Certification Prep Guide reinforce those concepts. The review and programming questions assess your understanding of the material.
Review of Getting Started with SAS Programming, Part 2
This module reviews the preparing, analyzing and exporting modules of the Getting Started with SAS Programming course. Lectures demonstrate the concepts you learned, and readings from the SAS Certification Prep Guide reinforce those concepts. The review and programming questions assess your understanding of the material.
Review of Doing More with SAS Programming, Part 1
This module is a review of the first four modules of the Doing More with SAS Programming course. Lectures demonstrate the concepts you learned about for preparing data, and readings from the SAS Certification Prep Guide reinforce those concepts. The review and programming questions assess your understanding of the material.
Review of Doing More with SAS Programming, Part 2
This module is a review of the last three modules of the Doing More with SAS Programming course. Lectures demonstrate the concepts you learned about for preparing data, and readings from the SAS Certification Prep Guide reinforce those concepts. The review and programming questions assess your understanding of the material.
Reviews
This courde is helpful: videos, practice questtions and quizzes.
Very good cours and it reminded all the concepts learnt in previous courss!
This is definitely a very well-organized programming course that will let you be fully prepared for the real-world problem. It would be better if more explanations can be provided to the quiz.
Great overview and exercises/quizzes. Get enough preparation and practice. Highly recommend taking this course to practice what you just learned or what you know.
About the SAS Programmer Professional Certificate
When you complete the SAS® Base Programming courses, you will have demonstrated skills in manipulating and transforming data, combining SAS data sets, creating basic detail and summary reports using SAS procedures and identifying and correcting data, syntax and programming logic errors. These skills prepare you for the SAS® Base Programming Specialist certification exam.
