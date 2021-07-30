JD
By Jin D•
Jul 30, 2021
This is definitely a very well-organized programming course that will let you be fully prepared for the real-world problem. It would be better if more explanations can be provided to the quiz.
By giampaolo g•
Mar 17, 2022
Exercises and videos are really well done. It would be beneficial for memorization to provide a visual summary of the codes explained at the end of each section.
By Suhaimi C•
May 8, 2021
Great overview and exercises/quizzes. Get enough preparation and practice. Highly recommend taking this course to practice what you just learned or what you know.
By S M M H•
Aug 19, 2021
Well-designed content, meticulously articulated lectures, perfect practice questions... Learned a lot. Thankful.
By Máté D•
Sep 21, 2021
It keeps the quality of the previous courses, clear and easily digestible demos, good practice excercises.
By Y F•
Jul 13, 2021
Stacey Syphus is a great professor. I enjoyed every minute of her course. Thank you
By Amitabh P•
Apr 17, 2022
Very good cours and it reminded all the concepts learnt in previous courss!
By Diana L S F•
Oct 7, 2021
Great teachers, exercises and support staff. Many thanks
By AUREL S G•
Jan 17, 2022
Easy to learn, and the test quite challenging
By Roman V•
Feb 14, 2022
Sinmply excellent.
By zhaoweiyan•
May 9, 2022
nice!
By Alice Z•
Mar 28, 2022
This courde is helpful: videos, practice questtions and quizzes.