Learner Reviews & Feedback for Preparing for the SAS Programming Certification Exam by SAS

4.8
stars
60 ratings
11 reviews

In this course you have the opportunity to use the skills you acquired in the two SAS programming courses to solve realistic problems. This course is also designed to give you a thorough review of SAS programming concepts so you are prepared to take the SAS Certified Specialist: Base Programming Using SAS 9.4 Exam....

JD

Jul 29, 2021

This is definitely a very well-organized programming course that will let you be fully prepared for the real-world problem. It would be better if more explanations can be provided to the quiz.

SC

May 7, 2021

Great overview and exercises/quizzes. Get enough preparation and practice. Highly recommend taking this course to practice what you just learned or what you know.

By Jin D

Jul 30, 2021

By giampaolo g

Mar 17, 2022

Exercises and videos are really well done. It would be beneficial for memorization to provide a visual summary of the codes explained at the end of each section.

By Suhaimi C

May 8, 2021

By S M M H

Aug 19, 2021

Well-designed content, meticulously articulated lectures, perfect practice questions... Learned a lot. Thankful.

By Máté D

Sep 21, 2021

It keeps the quality of the previous courses, clear and easily digestible demos, good practice excercises.

By Y F

Jul 13, 2021

Stacey Syphus is a great professor. I enjoyed every minute of her course. Thank you

By Amitabh P

Apr 17, 2022

Very good cours and it reminded all the concepts learnt in previous courss!

By Diana L S F

Oct 7, 2021

G​reat teachers, exercises and support staff. Many thanks

By AUREL S G

Jan 17, 2022

Easy to learn, and the test quite challenging

By Roman V

Feb 14, 2022

Sinmply excellent.

By zhaoweiyan

May 9, 2022

nice!

By Alice Z

Mar 28, 2022

This courde is helpful: videos, practice questtions and quizzes.

