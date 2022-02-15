Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Practicing for the SAS Programming Certification Exam by SAS

4.9
stars
39 ratings
6 reviews

About the Course

In this course you have the opportunity to use the skills you acquired in the two SAS programming courses to solve realistic problems. This course is also designed to give you a thorough review of SAS programming concepts so you are prepared to take the SAS Certified Specialist: Base Programming Using SAS 9.4 Exam....

Top reviews

AB

TW

By Arunkumar B

Feb 15, 2022

Great course to prepare for the esam! Thanks to all the course faculty for this excellent course!

By Diana L S F

Nov 6, 2021

M​any thanks for this course!

By Suhaimi C

May 13, 2021

Awesome exercises. Got to practice what we learned earlier. Lots of things to think about, consider, trial and errors. Highly recommend this to further your practice what you just learned. Thank you for teaching this course.

By Tom W

Mar 5, 2021

This course was a great way to check if I was ready for the certification exam. Very well done.

By Raul F

Nov 14, 2021

Very informative course with a lot of material to learn.

By Alice Z

Apr 18, 2022

This was a helpful course with both reviewing and learning skills. The videos are helpful.

