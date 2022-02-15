AB
Feb 14, 2022
Great course to prepare for the esam! Thanks to all the course faculty for this excellent course!
TW
Mar 4, 2021
This course was a great way to check if I was ready for the certification exam. Very well done.
By Arunkumar B•
Feb 15, 2022
By Diana L S F•
Nov 6, 2021
Many thanks for this course!
By Suhaimi C•
May 13, 2021
Awesome exercises. Got to practice what we learned earlier. Lots of things to think about, consider, trial and errors. Highly recommend this to further your practice what you just learned. Thank you for teaching this course.
By Tom W•
Mar 5, 2021
By Raul F•
Nov 14, 2021
Very informative course with a lot of material to learn.
By Alice Z•
Apr 18, 2022
This was a helpful course with both reviewing and learning skills. The videos are helpful.