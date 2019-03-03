About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 25 hours to complete
English
Instructor

Offered by

SAS

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

24 minutes to complete

Course Overview and Data Setup

24 minutes to complete
2 videos (Total 1 min), 3 readings
2 hours to complete

Controlling DATA Step Processing

2 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 23 min), 1 reading, 9 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Summarizing Data

3 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 19 min), 1 reading, 11 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

6 hours to complete

Manipulating Data with Functions

6 hours to complete
24 videos (Total 40 min), 5 readings, 18 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Creating and Using Custom Formats

4 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 16 min), 1 reading, 10 quizzes

