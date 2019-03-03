This course is for business analysts and SAS programmers who want to learn data manipulation techniques using the SAS DATA step and procedures to access, transform, and summarize data. The course builds on the concepts that are presented in the Getting Started with SAS Programming course and is not recommended for beginning SAS software users.
About this Course
Offered by
SAS
Through innovative software and services, SAS empowers and inspires customers around the world to transform data into intelligence. SAS is a trusted analytics powerhouse for organizations seeking immediate value from their data. A deep bench of analytics solutions and broad industry knowledge keep our customers coming back and feeling confident. With SAS®, you can discover insights from your data and make sense of it all. Identify what’s working and fix what isn’t. Make more intelligent decisions. And drive relevant change.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Course Overview and Data Setup
In this module you get an overview of what you learn in this course and you set up the software and data you use for activities and practices in the course.
Controlling DATA Step Processing
In this module, we dig deeper into the DATA step. You learn how the DATA step processes data behind the scenes. Then you use this knowledge to control when and where the DATA step outputs rows to new tables.
Summarizing Data
In this module, you learn new syntax that enables you to alter the default behavior of the DATA step to solve a problem. First you learn to create an accumulating column, or in other words generate a running total. Then you learn to process data in groups, so you can perform an action when each group begins or ends.
Manipulating Data with Functions
In this module, you learn to use some new functions that enable you to manipulate numeric, date, and character values. In addition, you learn to use functions that change a column from one data type to another.
Creating and Using Custom Formats
In this module, you learn to create and use custom formats to enhance the way your data is displayed in a table or report.
Reviews
- 5 stars86.12%
- 4 stars12.25%
- 3 stars1.50%
- 1 star0.12%
TOP REVIEWS FROM DOING MORE WITH SAS PROGRAMMING
There is a lot to unpack in this course, and at times I fear my memory might let it slip. It would be nice, if there were exercises, which combined skills learned in previous weeks.
Great step-by-step explanation of all concepts! I have to say that this course is much more difficult than the Introduction course (Getting Started with SAS Programming), but that is to be expected!
Very comprehensive course that is broken down into simple steps which are easy to follow. Admins provide helpful answers to questions.
I am extremely glad to see the official SAS team has opened this course. The course is very helpful for SAS learners.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Certificate?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.