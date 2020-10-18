About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 3 in the
SAS Advanced Programmer
Intermediate Level
Approx. 18 hours to complete
English
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Course Overview, Review, and Data Setup

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 15 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Using Advanced Functions

4 hours to complete
16 videos (Total 36 min), 1 reading, 12 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Defining and Processing Arrays

4 hours to complete
18 videos (Total 35 min), 1 reading, 11 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Defining and Processing Hash Objects

4 hours to complete
19 videos (Total 30 min), 3 readings, 10 quizzes

