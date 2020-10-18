In this course, you learn advanced techniques within the DATA step and procedures to manipulate data.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Course Overview, Review, and Data Setup
In this module, you'll set up software and data for this course. Then you'll review the concepts of SAS DATA step processing and how to process data sets.
Using Advanced Functions
In this module, you'll use advanced functions to compare data between multiple rows in a SAS table, find and count substrings within a column, and clean and standardize data.
Defining and Processing Arrays
In this module, you'll learn how to use arrays to simplify your code. You'll use arrays to process repetitive code, rotate data, and perform table lookups.
Defining and Processing Hash Objects
In this module, you'll learn how to declare a hash object, instantiate or create an instance of the object, and initialize its lookup keys and data. You'll use the hash object to store and retrieve data, create an output table from the data in the hash object, and create a hash iterator object to process the data in a particular order.
The Course goes through detailed examples and practices to clarify the techniques and concepts, useful and efficient.
I want more! all of these SAS courses are great from format, pace, delivery! I'm truly enjoying the learning experience.
Passed SAS adv exam after taking this course. It's very useful.
Great course! If you can follow this course, you will be no problem on SAS advanced certificate! The contents are much more indepth than the exam requirement!
About the SAS Advanced Programmer Professional Certificate
When you complete this professional certificate program, you will have experience in SAS programming using SAS 9 and will be able to process data using Structured Query Language in the SAS environment, use the SAS macro facility to design, write, and debug dynamic macro programs, and use advanced DATA step techniques and procedures to manipulate data. These skills prepare you for the SAS Advanced Programming Professional certification exam.
