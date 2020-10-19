RC
Jun 23, 2021
Great course! If you can follow this course, you will be no problem on SAS advanced certificate! The contents are much more indepth than the exam requirement!
MS
Nov 14, 2020
The Course goes through detailed examples and practices to clarify the techniques and concepts, useful and efficient.
By Shuyao W•
Oct 19, 2020
Passed SAS adv exam after taking this course. It's very useful.
By Tom W•
Apr 10, 2021
Once again SAS and Coursera have teamed up to create a fantastic course. They start with SAS SQL programming, followed by SAS macro programming and finish with SAS Advanced programming techniques covering advanced functions, arrays, hash objects and utility procedures. Very well done and I came out a far more knowledgeable SAS programmer. Kudos to the instructors and content designers.
By Suhaimi C•
Jun 25, 2021
Thank you for teaching this course. Great programming and exercises. Step by step instructions on how to do it. Very helpful and precise guideline. Thanks to the instructor and coursera for this course. Greatly appreciate it and highly recommend taking this course to improve your SAS programming techniques.
By Oleksandr L•
Jul 29, 2020
This course is really great to improve and extend knowledge in SAS advanced programming. Of course, to complete this program, you should have some experience in SAS programming and/or complete really carefully previous program, i.e. SAS Programmer with a lot of practice before.
By Anis E A•
Jan 31, 2021
Thank you for offering all the SAS courses in Coursera. They are truly well prepared, and presented in the most professional manners one can find. Well done SAS Institute, you never disappoint! (and I was first introduced to SAS in 1987!)
By Ling Z•
Feb 18, 2021
If you already have experience with other Programming Languages, this course would be a great introduction for you to get familiar with SAS syntax. Don't be scared by the word "Advanced" in the title ;)
By Rubing C•
Jun 24, 2021
Great course! If you can follow this course, you will be no problem on SAS advanced certificate! The contents are much more indepth than the exam requirement!
By Eva E•
Nov 25, 2020
Very useful covering some more advanced topics that are hard to crack on one's own (such as the PICTURE format and functions).
By Tirayr G•
Dec 28, 2020
Great course to deepen your practical skills in this field. Thank you SAS and Cousresa.org team for this opportunity.
By MEHDI S•
Nov 15, 2020
The Course goes through detailed examples and practices to clarify the techniques and concepts, useful and efficient.
By Károly H•
Apr 20, 2022
it was quite good
By Hernan E•
Mar 19, 2022
the best course
By zhaoweiyan•
May 21, 2022
very good
By lefa m•
Mar 29, 2022
perfect
By juan s•
Feb 17, 2021
I want more! all of these SAS courses are great from format, pace, delivery! I'm truly enjoying the learning experience.