In this course, you learn how to use SAS Visual Analytics on SAS Viya to modify data for analysis, perform data discovery and analysis, and create interactive reports.
This course is part of the SAS Visual Business Analytics Professional Certificate
About this Course
Through innovative software and services, SAS empowers and inspires customers around the world to transform data into intelligence. SAS is a trusted analytics powerhouse for organizations seeking immediate value from their data. A deep bench of analytics solutions and broad industry knowledge keep our customers coming back and feeling confident. With SAS®, you can discover insights from your data and make sense of it all. Identify what’s working and fix what isn’t. Make more intelligent decisions. And drive relevant change.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Course Overview
In this module, you learn about the business scenario that you will follow for this course and where the files are located in SAS Viya for Learners.
Analyzing Data Using SAS Visual Analytics
In this module, you learn how to analyze data using SAS Visual Analytics.
Designing Reports with SAS Visual Analytics
In this module, you learn how to design and create reports in SAS Visual Analytics.
Thank you for providing me this wonderful opportunity
An excellent resource to begin with dashboards in SAS Visual Analytics. With the first two courses of the specialization I was able to design my own dashboard.
Thank you very much for such a wonderful experience of understanding and using SAS VA. Regards\n\nArchana Lakhe
This Course taught me how to make interactive reports which are eye-catching and crisp.
About the SAS Visual Business Analytics Professional Certificate
Using SAS Visual Analytics, you will learn to access and manipulate data, analyze data with a variety of interactive reports and graphics, and design and share dashboards to visualize your data. SAS Visual Analytics is a useful skill in a variety of careers, including business analyst, researcher, statistician, or data scientist.
