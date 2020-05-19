About this Course

What you will learn

  • How to create advanced data items (like calculated items and aggregated measures) in SAS Visual Analytics.

  • How to create advanced static and interactive filters and advanced ranks in SAS Visual Analytics.

  • How to create and apply parameters to make reports more dynamic in SAS Visual Analytics.

SAS

Week 1

Course Overview

Creating Advanced Data Items

Creating Advanced Filters

Using Parameters to Create Advanced Reports

About the SAS Visual Business Analytics Professional Certificate

SAS Visual Business Analytics

