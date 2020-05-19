In this course, you learn how to create advanced data items, filters, and parameters in SAS Visual Analytics.
This course is part of the SAS Visual Business Analytics Professional Certificate
How to create advanced data items (like calculated items and aggregated measures) in SAS Visual Analytics.
How to create advanced static and interactive filters and advanced ranks in SAS Visual Analytics.
How to create and apply parameters to make reports more dynamic in SAS Visual Analytics.
SAS
Through innovative software and services, SAS empowers and inspires customers around the world to transform data into intelligence. SAS is a trusted analytics powerhouse for organizations seeking immediate value from their data. A deep bench of analytics solutions and broad industry knowledge keep our customers coming back and feeling confident. With SAS®, you can discover insights from your data and make sense of it all. Identify what’s working and fix what isn’t. Make more intelligent decisions. And drive relevant change.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Course Overview
In this module, you learn about the business scenario that you will follow for this course and where the files are located in SAS Viya for Learners.
Creating Advanced Data Items
In this module, you learn how to create and use advanced data items such as calculated items and aggregated measures in Visual Analytics.
Creating Advanced Filters
In this module, you learn how to create advanced static and interactive filters in Visual Analytics.
Using Parameters to Create Advanced Reports
In this module, you learn how to use parameters in Visual Analytics to make your reports more dynamic.
- 5 stars76.24%
- 4 stars16.02%
- 3 stars5.52%
- 2 stars0.55%
- 1 star1.65%
Great course with helpful tutorials and practical exercises. The tutors are always available to assist in the forums.
Getting best overview and learning about SAS from this course, thank you very much coursera and Nicole Ball
A lot of experience and learning thank you and god bless!
it was really useful for me, I have learnt advanced filter. :)
About the SAS Visual Business Analytics Professional Certificate
Using SAS Visual Analytics, you will learn to access and manipulate data, analyze data with a variety of interactive reports and graphics, and design and share dashboards to visualize your data. SAS Visual Analytics is a useful skill in a variety of careers, including business analyst, researcher, statistician, or data scientist.
