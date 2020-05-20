Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Creating Advanced Reports with SAS Visual Analytics by SAS

4.7
stars
177 ratings
24 reviews

About the Course

In this course, you learn how to create advanced data items, filters, and parameters in SAS Visual Analytics....

PL

May 8, 2020

Its a very informative course and gave the practical application of using SAS VA.\n\nMy heartiest gratitude for the course planner and Instructor,

JP

Jun 3, 2020

outstanding tools for business analytics. very useful. best thing is that we are able to practice those tools with some real life problems

By Iven K

May 20, 2020

Getting best overview and learning about SAS from this course, thank you very much coursera and Nicole Ball

By Tshepo M

Feb 3, 2021

Great course with helpful tutorials and practical exercises. The tutors are always available to assist in the forums.

By Beesetty Y

Jul 8, 2020

The course was well viewed and easy to understand and detailed.

By Prof. A L

May 9, 2020

By Jaya H P

Jun 4, 2020

By Kartik K

Aug 27, 2020

And the journey... ends.

Indeed, a satisfying one, it was!

By Ralp P T

Jul 6, 2020

A lot of experience and learning thank you and god bless!

By Rugshana M

Jun 15, 2021

Excellent instructor, Nicole Ball. Thanks so much!

By Irene L

Sep 10, 2021

Great course very simple to get through

By Mohammed A m

Jan 12, 2022

​good and l development my skills

By Juan A C

Oct 4, 2020

Amazing and really helpfully

By Fredy S

Apr 16, 2020

Great Course. Thanks

By RAJEEV K S

Aug 29, 2020

Very good knowledge

By Reynolds D

May 7, 2020

Wonderful course..!

By Mr. J

Jul 6, 2020

Bellisimo

By İsmayıl N

Jun 1, 2020

very nice

By IMAD E E E A

Jan 7, 2022

ilove

By A.M.CHAMINDA S B A

Jan 1, 2021

nice

By Cesar O P R

Sep 16, 2020

In some parts of the course, It was hard to follow the order of the concepts presented (like the videos were in the incorrect order). And the title doesn't feel right, because the course was about designing filters for reports. Even so, the concepts are helpful for improve the report design.

By Basirahmmed S H

Aug 24, 2020

tHE COURSE IS LITTLE BIT DIFFICULT IT SEEMS WE NEED MORE BASIC ELAOBAERATION WITH EXAMPLES AND WORKING EXERCISES

By Dongdong L

Nov 23, 2021

it was really useful for me, I have learnt advanced filter. :)

By Bharati S

Apr 15, 2021

needs more explanation and needs more organised(systematically)

By Moshiur R

Aug 28, 2020

Great Learning Indeed! But the instructor was too fast.

By David K

Jul 27, 2020

External tool does not work

