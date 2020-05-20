PL
May 8, 2020
Its a very informative course and gave the practical application of using SAS VA.\n\nMy heartiest gratitude for the course planner and Instructor,
JP
Jun 3, 2020
outstanding tools for business analytics. very useful. best thing is that we are able to practice those tools with some real life problems
By Iven K•
May 20, 2020
Getting best overview and learning about SAS from this course, thank you very much coursera and Nicole Ball
By Tshepo M•
Feb 3, 2021
Great course with helpful tutorials and practical exercises. The tutors are always available to assist in the forums.
By Beesetty Y•
Jul 8, 2020
The course was well viewed and easy to understand and detailed.
By Prof. A L•
May 9, 2020
Its a very informative course and gave the practical application of using SAS VA.
My heartiest gratitude for the course planner and Instructor,
By Jaya H P•
Jun 4, 2020
outstanding tools for business analytics. very useful. best thing is that we are able to practice those tools with some real life problems
By Kartik K•
Aug 27, 2020
And the journey... ends.
Indeed, a satisfying one, it was!
By Ralp P T•
Jul 6, 2020
A lot of experience and learning thank you and god bless!
By Rugshana M•
Jun 15, 2021
Excellent instructor, Nicole Ball. Thanks so much!
By Irene L•
Sep 10, 2021
Great course very simple to get through
By Mohammed A m•
Jan 12, 2022
good and l development my skills
By Juan A C•
Oct 4, 2020
Amazing and really helpfully
By Fredy S•
Apr 16, 2020
Great Course. Thanks
By RAJEEV K S•
Aug 29, 2020
Very good knowledge
By Reynolds D•
May 7, 2020
Wonderful course..!
By Mr. J•
Jul 6, 2020
Bellisimo
By İsmayıl N•
Jun 1, 2020
very nice
By IMAD E E E A•
Jan 7, 2022
ilove
By A.M.CHAMINDA S B A•
Jan 1, 2021
nice
By Cesar O P R•
Sep 16, 2020
In some parts of the course, It was hard to follow the order of the concepts presented (like the videos were in the incorrect order). And the title doesn't feel right, because the course was about designing filters for reports. Even so, the concepts are helpful for improve the report design.
By Basirahmmed S H•
Aug 24, 2020
tHE COURSE IS LITTLE BIT DIFFICULT IT SEEMS WE NEED MORE BASIC ELAOBAERATION WITH EXAMPLES AND WORKING EXERCISES
By Dongdong L•
Nov 23, 2021
it was really useful for me, I have learnt advanced filter. :)
By Bharati S•
Apr 15, 2021
needs more explanation and needs more organised(systematically)
By Moshiur R•
Aug 28, 2020
Great Learning Indeed! But the instructor was too fast.
By David K•
Jul 27, 2020
External tool does not work