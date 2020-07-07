About this Course

Course 4 of 5 in the
SAS Visual Business Analytics
Intermediate Level
Approx. 4 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • To describe the data structure needed for network analysis, path analysis, and text analytics.

  • How to create network analysis to analyze relationship between entities in SAS Visual Analytics.

  • How to create path analysis to understand frequent paths in SAS Visual Analytics.

  • How to create text analytics to analyze unstructured text in SAS Visual Analytics.

Course 4 of 5 in the
SAS Visual Business Analytics
Intermediate Level
Approx. 4 hours to complete
English

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

19 minutes to complete

Course Overview

19 minutes to complete
2 videos (Total 4 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
1 hour to complete

Performing Network Analysis

1 hour to complete
10 videos (Total 19 min)
1 hour to complete

Performing Path Analysis

1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 13 min)
2 hours to complete

Performing Text Analytics

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 12 min), 1 reading, 4 quizzes

About the SAS Visual Business Analytics Professional Certificate

SAS Visual Business Analytics

