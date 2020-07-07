In this course, you learn about the data structure needed for network, path, and text analytics and how to create network analysis, path analysis, and text analytics in SAS Visual Analytics.
To describe the data structure needed for network analysis, path analysis, and text analytics.
How to create network analysis to analyze relationship between entities in SAS Visual Analytics.
How to create path analysis to understand frequent paths in SAS Visual Analytics.
How to create text analytics to analyze unstructured text in SAS Visual Analytics.
SAS
Through innovative software and services, SAS empowers and inspires customers around the world to transform data into intelligence. SAS is a trusted analytics powerhouse for organizations seeking immediate value from their data. A deep bench of analytics solutions and broad industry knowledge keep our customers coming back and feeling confident. With SAS®, you can discover insights from your data and make sense of it all. Identify what’s working and fix what isn’t. Make more intelligent decisions. And drive relevant change.
Course Overview
In this module, you learn about the business scenario that you will follow for this course and where the files are located in SAS Viya for Learners.
Performing Network Analysis
In this module, you learn more about network analysis in Visual Analytics.
Performing Path Analysis
In this module, you learn more about path analysis in Visual Analytics.
Performing Text Analytics
In this module, you learn more about text analytics in Visual Analytics.
Very Useful, clearly explained, organized and user friendly course
I really appreciate the course instructions that, helped me to understand the network, path and text analysis from the basics. Thanks and Cheers !!!
its an excellent course and I have enhanced my skills from this course. I would like to thank the course instructor Nicole.
A good course. The short duration of the course is perfect for working individuals.
About the SAS Visual Business Analytics Professional Certificate
Using SAS Visual Analytics, you will learn to access and manipulate data, analyze data with a variety of interactive reports and graphics, and design and share dashboards to visualize your data. SAS Visual Analytics is a useful skill in a variety of careers, including business analyst, researcher, statistician, or data scientist.
