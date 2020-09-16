Chevron Left
Back to Performing Network, Path, and Text Analyses in SAS Visual Analytics

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Performing Network, Path, and Text Analyses in SAS Visual Analytics by SAS

4.7
stars
173 ratings
20 reviews

About the Course

In this course, you learn about the data structure needed for network, path, and text analytics and how to create network analysis, path analysis, and text analytics in SAS Visual Analytics....

Top reviews

CR

Sep 15, 2020

An excellent resource to get deeper in the task of network, path and Text Analysis. It covers the data preparation stage and the design of the graphics.

GA

Mar 19, 2021

I really appreciate the course instructions that, helped me to understand the network, path and text analysis from the basics. Thanks and Cheers !!!

Filter by:

1 - 20 of 20 Reviews for Performing Network, Path, and Text Analyses in SAS Visual Analytics

By Cesar O P R

Sep 16, 2020

An excellent resource to get deeper in the task of network, path and Text Analysis. It covers the data preparation stage and the design of the graphics.

By Gayan L A

Mar 20, 2021

I really appreciate the course instructions that, helped me to understand the network, path and text analysis from the basics. Thanks and Cheers !!!

By Danilo N V

Sep 28, 2021

T​hat was a course with an advanced content. But even the advanced terms and concepts are covered with a simple aproach. Great course!

By Basirahmmed S H

Aug 23, 2020

its an excellent course and I have enhanced my skills from this course. I would like to thank the course instructor Nicole.

By Susmita S

Jul 8, 2020

A good course. The short duration of the course is perfect for working individuals.

By Andres V H

Jun 22, 2021

Excelente, muy práctico y objetivo. Excelent, very practical and objetive

By Cheikh B

May 15, 2020

Owsome course i learned how to make easily sentiment analysis in sas

By samer n

Nov 21, 2020

Very Useful, clearly explained, organized and user friendly course

By Rugshana M

Jun 15, 2021

Thanks so much to our instructor, Nicole Ball.

By RAJEEV K S

Aug 28, 2020

Very good knowledge about performing network

By Reynolds D

Apr 29, 2020

Very engaging course. Enjoyed a lot..

By Kartik K

Aug 26, 2020

Unequivocal insights, it has.

By José O v g

Oct 25, 2020

Excelente para aprender

By Ossama J

Sep 21, 2020

v

e

r

y

detailed

By Miguel A Z G

Jul 22, 2020

Nice course!

By İsmayıl N

Jun 1, 2020

very nice

By Ibrahima B

May 28, 2020

Great !

By A.M.CHAMINDA S B A

Jan 1, 2021

nice

By Yashendu S

Jul 13, 2020

Quite difficult as compared to other topics

By Pratyush A

Aug 3, 2020

Not that detailed. But required for the specialization.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder