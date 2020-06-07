In this course, you learn more about SAS Visual Analytics and the SAS Viya platform, how to access and investigate data in SAS Visual Analytics, and how to prepare data for analysis using SAS Data Studio.
SAS
Through innovative software and services, SAS empowers and inspires customers around the world to transform data into intelligence. SAS is a trusted analytics powerhouse for organizations seeking immediate value from their data. A deep bench of analytics solutions and broad industry knowledge keep our customers coming back and feeling confident. With SAS®, you can discover insights from your data and make sense of it all. Identify what’s working and fix what isn’t. Make more intelligent decisions. And drive relevant change.
Professional Certificate Overview
In this module you learn about the scope and structure of the courses in this Professional Certificate.
Course Overview and Logistics
In this module, you learn about the business scenario that you will follow for this course and where the files are located in SAS Viya for Learners.
Getting Started with SAS Visual Analytics
In this module, you learn more about Visual Analytics and the course environment.
Preparing Data Using SAS Data Studio
In this module, you learn how to access, investigate, and prepare data in SAS Viya.
I found it very well designed. Very clear. Straight to the point. Looking forward to the next one!
Course is great and easy to understand. However, I prefer learning online systems by having walk throughs, and this one program is less hand-holding and more individual research.
the course was a very good in-depth introduction to the software, would be happy to learn mo0re in similar fashion
Pretty short course compared to most others on Coursera. A good one for an introduction.
About the SAS Visual Business Analytics Professional Certificate
Using SAS Visual Analytics, you will learn to access and manipulate data, analyze data with a variety of interactive reports and graphics, and design and share dashboards to visualize your data. SAS Visual Analytics is a useful skill in a variety of careers, including business analyst, researcher, statistician, or data scientist.
