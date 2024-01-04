This Specialization provides an introduction to data literacy knowledge and helps learners build practical skills to explore and visualize data. Using real-world applications, the Specialization starts by building a foundational understanding of data and teaches learners to prepare, explore, analyze, visualize, and communicate data. New to analyzing data? This Specialization is for you, focusing on practical understanding while avoiding complicated statistical terminology.
Applied Learning Project
Through the SAS Data Literacy: Exploring and Visualizing Data Specialization, you get access to hands-on projects that are built into the course work. Examples of projects include Visual Analytics Methodology, Preparing Data Using SAS Data Studio, Analyzing Data with SAS Visual Analytics, and Designing Reports with SAS Visual Analytics.