KK
Aug 24, 2020
Everything, specifically here, on Coursera, has its downs.\n\nBut you couldn't be more right with this one.\n\nP.S. This is my first 5-star rating.\n\nP.P.S. I have taken over 30 courses.
TL
Mar 6, 2021
This course is great for beginner SAS Analytics introduction and easy to understand even without any SAS previous background.
By Jawad A R•
May 15, 2020
This can be improved in a lot of ways. The assignments offer very little practice to be one.
By Kartik K•
Aug 25, 2020
By Ntoufas I•
Sep 20, 2020
I enjoyed the course, clear sound, nice visuals and comprehensive. I appreciate miss Nicole Ball's teaching and responses.
By Brenda H•
Jul 22, 2020
This course was pretty easy to follow. The definitions to new vocab were easy to understand and the practice exercises and quizzes were helpful. I liked that the answer sheet told you step by step on how to arrive to the correct answer which helped me know what step(s) I was missing when trying it on my own.
By Gayan L A•
Aug 9, 2020
I'm a entry level data analyst enthusiast. I believe this course given me a huge inspiration plus knowledge on modern hi-tech skills on data visualization. I'm looking forward to continue the learning with SAS and Coursera. Sincere thanks for Coursra, Commonwealth Program and SAS. Cheers !!!
By Khandaker M A•
Jul 15, 2020
Really this course taught me a lot about SAS Visual Analytics and how to use it in analyzing company's data as well as creating a firm input-output-management analysis . This will really help in my career, either in my job or in my career. Hats off, SAS!!
By Lucero S A M•
Jul 6, 2020
It was a little difficult to do at the beginning, I didn't understand the tables but I did the best I could. Excellent course, I'll need more attention next time
By Daniel M J•
Aug 4, 2020
Very good, but I don't understand the English language very well, so it got a little complicated...
By Rafael V•
Sep 22, 2020
I found it very well designed. Very clear. Straight to the point. Looking forward to the next one!
By Danish A•
Jul 25, 2020
As a newbie in SAS, the concepts were well explained and supported by quizzes and answers.
By KARAVOKYRAKOU M•
Jan 4, 2021
Excellent presentation, really interesting course!
I loved SAS Visual Analytics!!!
By Cesar O P R•
Sep 16, 2020
An excellent resource for begin the journey of using SAS Visual Analytics.
By Miguel M S•
Jul 3, 2020
Excellent course, very concise and getting to the point at every step.
By Rachel k•
Oct 12, 2020
I enjoyed the practice sessions within SAS- it made me feel confident in the information i had learnt about the SAS studio- tables, CAS and reports and how to investigate data- now i want to learn how to add/change and work with the data . Exciting
By Kanwalpreet S•
May 22, 2020
The coursework gives an amazing walkthrough of the SAS framework and its real-world application by walking through a Business case and placing you in the shoes of an analyst. Highly recommended for anyone starting their SAS journey!!
By Phuong C L N•
May 20, 2020
The course is a basic foundation to understand SAS. In general, it contains lots of information, definition and categories. I hope studying this course carefully will be the strong foundation for me to conitnue other courses.
By Pratyush A•
Jul 25, 2020
Excellent course. Gives us the basics of SAS tools. Concise videos and to the point. Definitely will recommend this course to everyone who wants to dip their toes into the waters of SAS Visual Analysis told.
By Tamara L•
Mar 6, 2021
This course is great for beginner SAS Analytics introduction and easy to understand even without any SAS previous background.
By Varun T•
Mar 31, 2020
It is well designed course and very intuitive while progressing from each session.3 words Learning Made Easy
By Reynolds D•
Apr 9, 2020
Nice Course to start with SAS Visual Analytics. Wonderful content and enjoyed the course.
By Lakkaraju M•
Jun 7, 2020
A great course to start and experience SAS, I am truly glad to have started this course!
By GABRIEL B A•
Aug 12, 2020
Excellent course to introduce a basic functions in a SAS Visual Analytics, really good!
By AYYAPPA S P•
Sep 13, 2020
Good to learn and nice assignments for prepare and Tools also nice practice purpose
By Nurbek A•
Dec 30, 2020
Very practical course! Very useful for analysis of data via visualization tools.
By Saurav K•
Apr 2, 2020
it is really good and all the visual analytics basics have been covered of sas