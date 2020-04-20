In this course, you learn about the data structure needed for geographic mapping and forecasting, how to use SAS Data Studio to restructure data for analysis, and how to create geo maps and forecasts in SAS Visual Analytics.
SAS
Through innovative software and services, SAS empowers and inspires customers around the world to transform data into intelligence. SAS is a trusted analytics powerhouse for organizations seeking immediate value from their data. A deep bench of analytics solutions and broad industry knowledge keep our customers coming back and feeling confident. With SAS®, you can discover insights from your data and make sense of it all. Identify what’s working and fix what isn’t. Make more intelligent decisions. And drive relevant change.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Course Overview and Introduction to Advanced Topics
In this module, you learn about the business scenario that you will follow for this course and where the files are located in SAS Viya for Learners.
Automated Explanation
In this module, you learn how to use the automated explanation in Visual Analytics.
Restructuring Data for Geographic Mapping
In this module, you learn more about geographic maps in Visual Analytics.
Restructuring Data for Forecasting
In this module, you learn more about forecasting in Visual Analytics.
It would be even better if we had an overview understanding of the forecasting models.
great course with the easy following. great sources and materials and finally practical exercices
It was a nice and wonderful experience to learn Geo Mapping and forecasting in SAS. hope to continue the course.
I like this format of learning becasue I can review information several times
About the SAS Visual Business Analytics Professional Certificate
Using SAS Visual Analytics, you will learn to access and manipulate data, analyze data with a variety of interactive reports and graphics, and design and share dashboards to visualize your data. SAS Visual Analytics is a useful skill in a variety of careers, including business analyst, researcher, statistician, or data scientist.
