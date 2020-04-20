About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 5 in the
SAS Visual Business Analytics
Intermediate Level
Approx. 5 hours to complete
English
Course 3 of 5 in the
SAS Visual Business Analytics
Intermediate Level
Approx. 5 hours to complete
English

SAS

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

19 minutes to complete

Course Overview and Introduction to Advanced Topics

19 minutes to complete
2 videos (Total 4 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
1 hour to complete

Automated Explanation

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 12 min)
2 hours to complete

Restructuring Data for Geographic Mapping

2 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 23 min), 1 reading, 8 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Restructuring Data for Forecasting

2 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 19 min)

TOP REVIEWS FROM USING DATA FOR GEOGRAPHIC MAPPING AND FORECASTING IN SAS VISUAL ANALYTICS

About the SAS Visual Business Analytics Professional Certificate

SAS Visual Business Analytics

