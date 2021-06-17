OJ
Sep 14, 2020
I hated this course at first, but as the days passed I appreciated the details in the lecture, quizzes, portal and solutions. Everything is like each dots are connected to make a big picture.
RK
Nov 1, 2020
This was the most fascinating course especially working with various forecasting scenarios. I was excited to get it done\n\nWell done and the scenarios were easy to follow along
By Andres V H•
Jun 17, 2021
Excelente, me queda claro, solo un pequenio error en una práctica pero por lo demás muy claro todo. Excelent, just a little problem with an excercise but I imagine is for the Idiom (spanisH)
By Ossama J•
Sep 15, 2020
By Rachel k•
Nov 2, 2020
This was the most fascinating course especially working with various forecasting scenarios. I was excited to get it done
Well done and the scenarios were easy to follow along
By Oscar H•
Aug 31, 2021
Great course, well structured, clear content and good explanations, enough information to understand each topic and great platform to practice and do the hands on exercises.
By Cesar O P R•
Sep 16, 2020
An excellent resource for get deeper in the task of generate geographic mapping and forecasting. It covers the data preparation phase and the design of the graphics.
By Prof. A L•
Apr 26, 2020
Very nicely understood the Forecasting analysis and Geographic concepts related to Data and its
implementation in VA.
By Gayan L A•
Nov 29, 2020
It was a nice and wonderful experience to learn Geo Mapping and forecasting in SAS. hope to continue the course.
By Med Y•
Apr 20, 2020
great course with the easy following. great sources and materials and finally practical exercices
By SAEED U R•
Aug 4, 2020
Amazing content. Really enjoyed learning these analytical solutions
By Rugshana M•
Jun 15, 2021
Thanks so much to our instructor, Nicole Ball.
By Reynolds D•
Apr 19, 2020
This course is excellent and helped me a lot.
By Cheikh B•
Jun 5, 2020
Best course on Geographic mapping in SAS
By Kartik K•
Aug 26, 2020
The journey still continues...
By RAJEEV K S•
Aug 28, 2020
Good knowledge
By José O v g•
Oct 25, 2020
Muy funcional
By Ricardo A G O•
May 11, 2021
Great Course
By atul k m•
Jan 14, 2021
very helpful
By İsmayıl N•
Jun 1, 2020
very nice
By Paras S•
Jan 23, 2022
Awesome
By Ridheen S•
Jan 28, 2021
Good
By A.M.CHAMINDA S B A•
Jan 1, 2021
nice
By Simona L•
May 11, 2020
More than 1 min to access the document from SAS Viya.
I'm not used to the teaching method, Therefore the understanding of the hole picture of analytics improves step by step with every lesson.
You must have some basic knowledge about graphs, statistics in general.
By Muniprakash A•
Jul 12, 2020
It would be even better if we had an overview understanding of the forecasting models.
By Jessica A M•
Feb 21, 2022
I like this format of learning becasue I can review information several times
By Manar A S•
Jun 21, 2021
It gets confusing at times but it is a great course!