Learner Reviews & Feedback for Using Data for Geographic Mapping and Forecasting in SAS Visual Analytics by SAS

4.8
stars
192 ratings
24 reviews

About the Course

In this course, you learn about the data structure needed for geographic mapping and forecasting, how to use SAS Data Studio to restructure data for analysis, and how to create geo maps and forecasts in SAS Visual Analytics....

1 - 25 of 25 Reviews for Using Data for Geographic Mapping and Forecasting in SAS Visual Analytics

By Andres V H

Jun 17, 2021

Excelente, me queda claro, solo un pequenio error en una práctica pero por lo demás muy claro todo. Excelent, just a little problem with an excercise but I imagine is for the Idiom (spanisH)

By Ossama J

Sep 15, 2020

I hated this course at first, but as the days passed I appreciated the details in the lecture, quizzes, portal and solutions. Everything is like each dots are connected to make a big picture.

By Rachel k

Nov 2, 2020

This was the most fascinating course especially working with various forecasting scenarios. I was excited to get it done

Well done and the scenarios were easy to follow along

By Oscar H

Aug 31, 2021

Great course, well structured, clear content and good explanations, enough information to understand each topic and great platform to practice and do the hands on exercises.

By Cesar O P R

Sep 16, 2020

An excellent resource for get deeper in the task of generate geographic mapping and forecasting. It covers the data preparation phase and the design of the graphics.

By Prof. A L

Apr 26, 2020

Very nicely understood the Forecasting analysis and Geographic concepts related to Data and its

implementation in VA.

By Gayan L A

Nov 29, 2020

It was a nice and wonderful experience to learn Geo Mapping and forecasting in SAS. hope to continue the course.

By Med Y

Apr 20, 2020

great course with the easy following. great sources and materials and finally practical exercices

By SAEED U R

Aug 4, 2020

Amazing content. Really enjoyed learning these analytical solutions

By Rugshana M

Jun 15, 2021

Thanks so much to our instructor, Nicole Ball.

By Reynolds D

Apr 19, 2020

This course is excellent and helped me a lot.

By Cheikh B

Jun 5, 2020

Best course on Geographic mapping in SAS

By Kartik K

Aug 26, 2020

The journey still continues...

By RAJEEV K S

Aug 28, 2020

Good knowledge

By José O v g

Oct 25, 2020

Muy funcional

By Ricardo A G O

May 11, 2021

Great Course

By atul k m

Jan 14, 2021

very helpful

By İsmayıl N

Jun 1, 2020

very nice

By Paras S

Jan 23, 2022

Awesome

By Ridheen S

Jan 28, 2021

Good

By A.M.CHAMINDA S B A

Jan 1, 2021

nice

By Simona L

May 11, 2020

More than 1 min to access the document from SAS Viya.

I'm not used to the teaching method, Therefore the understanding of the hole picture of analytics improves step by step with every lesson.

You must have some basic knowledge about graphs, statistics in general.

By Muniprakash A

Jul 12, 2020

It would be even better if we had an overview understanding of the forecasting models.

By Jessica A M

Feb 21, 2022

I like this format of learning becasue I can review information several times

By Manar A S

Jun 21, 2021

It gets confusing at times but it is a great course!

