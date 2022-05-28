In this course you learn to develop and maintain a large-scale forecasting project using SAS Visual Forecasting tools. Emphasis is initially on selecting appropriate methods for data creation and variable transformations, model generation, and model selection. Then you learn how to improve overall baseline forecasting performance by modifying default processes in the system.
This course is part of the Analyzing Time Series and Sequential Data Specialization
SAS
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Specialization Overview (Review)
In this module you get an overview of the courses in this specialization and what you can expect. Note: This same module appears in each course in this specialization.
Introduction to Large-Scale Forecasting
In this modules you'll get an overview of the functionality used in the course. We'll describe how objects and methods in the Automatic Time Series Modeling, or ATSM, package in SAS Visual Forecasting can be combined to solve the large-scale forecasting problem. We'll also describe how the configuration of objects and information flows change depending on what stage of the automatic forecasting process you are in.
Exploring and Processing Timestamped Data
In this module we'll use the TSMODEL procedure to perform time series accumulation and missing value interpretation. We'll use packages for PROC TSMODEL, which are blocks of code that can be inserted within the flow of your PROC TSMODEL code to perform specialized tasks for both data preparation and analysis. Then, we'll discuss time series hierarchies and how to use a BY statement in PROC TSMODEL to create a hierarchy.
About the Analyzing Time Series and Sequential Data Specialization
Using SAS Visual Forecasting and other SAS tools, you will learn to explore time series, create and select features, build and manage a large-scale forecasting system, and use a variety of models to identify, estimate and forecast signal components of interest.
