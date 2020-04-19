GA
Oct 10, 2020
Excellent course content which supply clear instruction on reporting and visual analytics. Understandable content with great explanations. Highly Recommended !!
CR
Sep 15, 2020
An excellent resource to begin with dashboards in SAS Visual Analytics. With the first two courses of the specialization I was able to design my own dashboard.
By Reynolds D•
Apr 19, 2020
An excellent course and created a huge interest in working with the reports..!
By Kosana V R M•
Jun 5, 2020
The Lecturer of the course is very thorough in her knowledge. But it is difficult to comprehend her language and she goes too fast, making it very difficult to grasp the subject. I had to see the videos three to four times to grasp the topics and contents. Otherwise, the contents are very good and useful.
By Pratyush A•
Jul 27, 2020
Excellent course with great examples. Really makes us do the work and it has answers for guidance. The Quizzes should hold marks. And the final quizzes should be difficult. But the course is excellent.
By Danilo N V•
Sep 28, 2021
This course is realy for who is looking for a good initial material. Altough its almost bringing advanced subjects about data visualizations and mainly about the SAS Visual Anlytics.
By Gayan L A•
Oct 11, 2020
By Cesar O P R•
Sep 16, 2020
By Hlompho M•
Jul 12, 2020
It was helpful to do this course as I was retrenchened in this Covid-19. I wanna do more to boost my experience.
Thanks
By Susmita S•
Jul 2, 2020
This course gave a good understanding of how to make and visualize reports. I found the course longer than expected.
By Andres V H•
Jun 11, 2021
Muy bueno, solo faltó la traducción de algunos videos (por los nombres técnicos). Pero en general muy bien,
By Prof. A L•
Apr 24, 2020
Thank you very much for such a wonderful experience of understanding and using SAS VA.
Regards
Archana Lakhe
By Oheneba K•
Sep 29, 2020
I have really learned alot in this course.. Thank you for such an intuitive explanation
By BOREM V R•
Aug 8, 2020
This Course taught me how to make interactive reports which are eye-catching and crisp.
By GONSAL B C H B•
Oct 29, 2020
It is a good opportunity study Data Analysis and reporting in SAS visual Analytics.
By Aslam B•
Apr 3, 2021
Thank you for providing me this wonderful opportunity
By Kartik K•
Aug 26, 2020
An equal and, a right step. Ahead the first one.
By Rugshana M•
Jun 15, 2021
Thanks so much to our instructor, Nicole Ball.
By Alya A•
Jun 16, 2020
Clear, Engaging practice hands on Practices
By Sunil K•
Jun 6, 2020
Informative and Practical Approach.
By SHIRAZ H•
Mar 31, 2020
good course with excellent content.
By SAEED U R•
Aug 4, 2020
A very interactive experience
By GUELLATI W•
May 12, 2020
amazing course from SAS
By Juan A C•
Oct 3, 2020
Excellent, i loved it.
By Pargati k•
May 24, 2020
My tha data analysis
By José O v g•
Oct 25, 2020
´Muy bien explicado
By Razan A•
Aug 7, 2021
amazing course