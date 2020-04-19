Chevron Left
4.8
stars
293 ratings
42 reviews

About the Course

In this course, you learn how to use SAS Visual Analytics on SAS Viya to modify data for analysis, perform data discovery and analysis, and create interactive reports....

Top reviews

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 41 Reviews for Data Analysis and Reporting in SAS Visual Analytics

By Reynolds D

Apr 19, 2020

An excellent course and created a huge interest in working with the reports..!

By Kosana V R M

Jun 5, 2020

The Lecturer of the course is very thorough in her knowledge. But it is difficult to comprehend her language and she goes too fast, making it very difficult to grasp the subject. I had to see the videos three to four times to grasp the topics and contents. Otherwise, the contents are very good and useful.

By Pratyush A

Jul 27, 2020

Excellent course with great examples. Really makes us do the work and it has answers for guidance. The Quizzes should hold marks. And the final quizzes should be difficult. But the course is excellent.

By Danilo N V

Sep 28, 2021

T​his course is realy for who is looking for a good initial material. Altough its almost bringing advanced subjects about data visualizations and mainly about the SAS Visual Anlytics.

By Gayan L A

Oct 11, 2020

Excellent course content which supply clear instruction on reporting and visual analytics. Understandable content with great explanations. Highly Recommended !!

By Cesar O P R

Sep 16, 2020

An excellent resource to begin with dashboards in SAS Visual Analytics. With the first two courses of the specialization I was able to design my own dashboard.

By Hlompho M

Jul 12, 2020

It was helpful to do this course as I was retrenchened in this Covid-19. I wanna do more to boost my experience.

Thanks

By Susmita S

Jul 2, 2020

This course gave a good understanding of how to make and visualize reports. I found the course longer than expected.

By Andres V H

Jun 11, 2021

Muy bueno, solo faltó la traducción de algunos videos (por los nombres técnicos). Pero en general muy bien,

By Prof. A L

Apr 24, 2020

Thank you very much for such a wonderful experience of understanding and using SAS VA.

Regards

Archana Lakhe

By Oheneba K

Sep 29, 2020

I have really learned alot in this course.. Thank you for such an intuitive explanation

By BOREM V R

Aug 8, 2020

This Course taught me how to make interactive reports which are eye-catching and crisp.

By GONSAL B C H B

Oct 29, 2020

It is a good opportunity study Data Analysis and reporting in SAS visual Analytics.

By Aslam B

Apr 3, 2021

Thank you for providing me this wonderful opportunity

By Kartik K

Aug 26, 2020

An equal and, a right step. Ahead the first one.

By Rugshana M

Jun 15, 2021

Thanks so much to our instructor, Nicole Ball.

By Alya A

Jun 16, 2020

Clear, Engaging practice hands on Practices

By Sunil K

Jun 6, 2020

Informative and Practical Approach.

By SHIRAZ H

Mar 31, 2020

good course with excellent content.

By SAEED U R

Aug 4, 2020

A very interactive experience

By GUELLATI W

May 12, 2020

amazing course from SAS

By Juan A C

Oct 3, 2020

Excellent, i loved it.

By Pargati k

May 24, 2020

My tha data analysis

By José O v g

Oct 25, 2020

´Muy bien explicado

By Razan A

Aug 7, 2021

amazing course

