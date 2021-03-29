About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 3 in the
SAS Advanced Programmer
Intermediate Level
Approx. 20 hours to complete
English
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Introduction

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 5 min), 4 readings
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

SAS Macro Facility

3 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 22 min)
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

Storing and Processing Text

5 hours to complete
19 videos (Total 49 min)
Week
4

Week 4

6 hours to complete

Working with Macro Programs

6 hours to complete
29 videos (Total 63 min)

