Mar 29, 2021
Another great course from SAS and Coursera. My macro skills are now quite a bit better than they were prior to the course. Great focus on using macros in iterative processing.
Jun 23, 2021
Great course! If you can follow this course, you will be no problem on SAS advanced certificate! The contents are much more indepth than the exam requirement!
By Ahmad E H•
Dec 24, 2020
A big thanks to Davetta and SAS curriculum team for this great course. The first 3 weeks were fun and simple, week 4 and 5 introduces you to a new powerful language, SAS Macro. Davetta will change your way of thinking in writing sas programs and how to make it flexible, dynamic and portable using SAS Macros. this course will help you to differentiate yourself from other sas programmers.
Also the instructor and instructor assistants are extremely helpful in the discussion forums. all you have to do is to ask your question and you will get a reply promptly.
By Monique W•
Jun 19, 2021
This is a very good course. It's challenging, but very satisfying. It helped me to remember code that I have not used in 4 years and I learned a lot. Some of the practice exercises took me hours to do, but that is the joy of coding. It feels great to get a clean log.
By Tom W•
Mar 30, 2021
By Soma M•
Nov 15, 2021
I am really thankful to the instructor for guiding macro trainings in such a way. After this course, I can able to write macro by my own.
By prayash k•
Aug 27, 2020
Good -practice sessions , got to learn lots of minor details . Thank you for the content.
By Maramsandhya R•
Feb 12, 2022
Thank you Stacey for your training with practical examples.
By Eva E•
Nov 9, 2020
Very useful, I finally understood what it was all about!
By Kcorn•
Jun 21, 2021
The case study helped me organized what I learned
By Wael K A•
Sep 2, 2020
Very well structured & informative course
By Vito L•
Jan 3, 2021
The content was delivered excellently
By BANCO D C D P - J A A A•
Jan 2, 2021
Muy interesante y lleno de retos.
By Juan P•
Sep 14, 2021
It was an excellent course.
By Hernan E•
Feb 22, 2022
Excelente
By sowmya t•
Jul 19, 2020
Good
By Darcey L•
Dec 10, 2021
The course is great. I wonder if the instructor is Stacey Syphus. I took two other courses where Stacey Syphus was the instructor. The voice in this course is totally different from the other two.
By Pragun K•
Sep 18, 2021
Not good.