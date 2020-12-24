Chevron Left
In this course, you learn advanced techniques within the DATA step and procedures to manipulate data. Course Learning Objectives: (3+ per course) “By the end of this course, a learner will be able to…” ● Perform text substitution in SAS code. ● Use macro variables and macro functions. ● Automate and customize the production of SAS code. ● Conditionally or iteratively construct SAS code. ● Write self-modifying, data-driven programs....

TW

Mar 29, 2021

Another great course from SAS and Coursera. My macro skills are now quite a bit better than they were prior to the course. Great focus on using macros in iterative processing.

RC

Jun 23, 2021

Great course! If you can follow this course, you will be no problem on SAS advanced certificate! The contents are much more indepth than the exam requirement!

By Ahmad E H

Dec 24, 2020

A big thanks to Davetta and SAS curriculum team for this great course. The first 3 weeks were fun and simple, week 4 and 5 introduces you to a new powerful language, SAS Macro. Davetta will change your way of thinking in writing sas programs and how to make it flexible, dynamic and portable using SAS Macros. this course will help you to differentiate yourself from other sas programmers.

Also the instructor and instructor assistants are extremely helpful in the discussion forums. all you have to do is to ask your question and you will get a reply promptly.

By Monique W

Jun 19, 2021

This is a very good course. It's challenging, but very satisfying. It helped me to remember code that I have not used in 4 years and I learned a lot. Some of the practice exercises took me hours to do, but that is the joy of coding. It feels great to get a clean log.

By Tom W

Mar 30, 2021

Another great course from SAS and Coursera. My macro skills are now quite a bit better than they were prior to the course. Great focus on using macros in iterative processing.

By Rubing C

Jun 24, 2021

G​reat course! If you can follow this course, you will be no problem on SAS advanced certificate! The contents are much more indepth than the exam requirement!

By Soma M

Nov 15, 2021

I am really thankful to the instructor for guiding macro trainings in such a way. After this course, I can able to write macro by my own.

By prayash k

Aug 27, 2020

Good -practice sessions , got to learn lots of minor details . Thank you for the content.

By Maramsandhya R

Feb 12, 2022

Thank you Stacey for your training with practical examples.

By Eva E

Nov 9, 2020

Very useful, I finally understood what it was all about!

By Kcorn

Jun 21, 2021

T​he case study helped me organized what I learned

By Wael K A

Sep 2, 2020

Very well structured & informative course

By Vito L

Jan 3, 2021

The content was delivered excellently

By BANCO D C D P - J A A A

Jan 2, 2021

Muy interesante y lleno de retos.

By Juan P

Sep 14, 2021

It was an excellent course.

By Hernan E

Feb 22, 2022

E​xcelente

By sowmya t

Jul 19, 2020

Good

By Darcey L

Dec 10, 2021

The course is great. I wonder if the instructor is Stacey Syphus. I took two other courses where Stacey Syphus was the instructor. The voice in this course is totally different from the other two.

By Pragun K

Sep 18, 2021

Not good.

