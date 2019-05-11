GG
Jun 30, 2021
Great step-by-step explanation of all concepts! I have to say that this course is much more difficult than the Introduction course (Getting Started with SAS Programming), but that is to be expected!
VM
Sep 9, 2021
Excellent course, with short videos that were well made and detailed excercises, demos and activities. I very much enjoyed this course and it's the first coursera course I've actually finished!
By Neville A•
May 11, 2019
My personal opinion is that SAS institute must understand that they need to make such courses affordable for individuals to practice and experiment. I for one cannot afford, as an individual, to pay thousands of euros for SAS courses and these days neither can companies afford to train their employees because of the huge costs involved.
In any case I am so happy that SAS has decided to use the Coursera platform and I personally found this course very well structured in the sense that the flow of topics was easy to follow as one chapter complemented the other. It has done a very good job of helping me understand the basics so far.
By Ahmad E H•
Nov 15, 2020
Many thanks for Stacy and SAS for this amazing offered continuation course on SAS programming. This is how online courses should be. everything is in place, short straight to the point videos with lots of practices, activities and demos. nothing is left vague and you don't have to go to search google for any of the concepts or quizzes. This specialization is your entry point to become SAS Programmer and on the long run a SAS Data Scientist.
By Krzysztof P•
Jun 9, 2019
Level 2 of great introduction to SAS. The course offers a lot of interactive coding experience with SAS Studio platform through many activities and code-based quizes. It leads from easier to more complicated examples, starting from scripts missing single statements, ending on code to be written from scratch to achieve a specific result. Hard to imagine better way to design such a course. Great learning experience.
By Victor A d S P•
Apr 17, 2020
Very good course. The instructor is one of the greatest I found when dealing with online courses. It is easy to understand, and you will definitely use it throughout your codes. Take it!
By Md A I•
Mar 26, 2021
It was a very good course. It was easy to understand, and the code files are very helpful. I recommend this course to anyone who is willing to work with statistical data analysis.
By Hannah R•
Jul 11, 2019
Great second part of the 3 part SAS course. TIP: Print the syntax notes at the end of each week. They will help you take notes and keep track of what you are learning.
By GÖKHAN Y•
May 16, 2022
Another career booster course from SAS and Stacey Syphus, thank you again. What i like most about SAS courses is they kind of try everything about guidance to make sure that your honest and dedicated work is rewarded with a certificate. During the course you get the feeling that if i do my part i could definetely finish it and learn a lot of great stuff. Among the things i learnt my favourites were iterative do loops and restructuring tables especially with proc transpose. Years ago without knowing this stuff and how to google this concept(transpose) i tried to self join tables twenty times to transpose it, i did but it took me two months and mental breakdowns, i remember how much i wished somebody to teach me what to do. Now i realize it is actually matter of a few minutes if you know it. So in short it is a very valuable analytical experience, i strongly recommend it to everyone who is interested in data analytics.
By Alvin C Y H•
Jul 14, 2020
The course is well-structured and the demos, activities and practices are very good exercises that you can follow and self-learn. However, I think that the graded assignments should be made more stringent by asking more questions about the output results. Instead of being a multiple choice question, there could be more challenging data processing tasks for the graded assignments to increase the rigour of course.
By Catherine Z C•
Apr 10, 2020
Absolutely love this course. It not only helps me build a fundamental understanding of SAS but also let me think about other programming languages from another perspective. Sometimes I only know how to do it without considering why is each step essential. Thank you again, Stacey. You are an amazing instructor.
By Patricia I V•
May 5, 2019
This opened my perspective as to how data analytics can really shape the world. This program equipped me not just with more advanced technical skills, but also, with brand new eyes for data validation. SAS makes it looks so appealing to crunch numbers, which just goes to prove how sophisticated the software is.
By sunil k•
Jan 1, 2022
The instructor delivery of content is very clear and concise. There are good number of practice exercises . We cannot find any other better SAS course than this for the in depth knowledge on basics. And I would thank coursera team for getting such good courses for common people like me.
By PATRICK M•
Jul 16, 2019
Whoa. It was an incredible course and covered almost everything one will ever need to succeed as a SAS analyst. Stacy did an incredible job in her presentation and explaining everything through hands-on. Condensing it in only 7 weeks seems a bit much though
By ConquerV•
Aug 26, 2019
Amazing extended introduction to the SAS analytic tool kit. Well designed courses with segmented and modulated videos and hands-on practice. Completing all the practice exercise will give you the edge to fully familiarize with the materials covered!
By Mile D•
Sep 28, 2019
This course was clearly structured and with the help of the exercises I gained a solid understanding of the programming language. I'm sure I'll be able to solve some of the work challenges more elegantly next time. Thank you very much!
By Suhaimi C•
Apr 26, 2021
Great course and instructor. Clear instructions and plenty of exercises and quizzes. Learned some new functions, tips and tricks. Highly recommend taking this course to learn more about SAS programming and functions.
By Gary G•
Jul 1, 2021
By Vanessa e m•
Sep 10, 2021
By Rajesh S•
Aug 15, 2019
This course provided me with the know how needed to write SAS programs. I would definitely recommend this course for folks looking to get an insight on writing or understanding SAS codes.
By Eva E•
Jul 5, 2019
A very useful course if you're interested in SAS programming. The platform is also easy to use, it's not necessary to have SAS installed on your laptop in order to take this class.
By Ahangama L Y B•
Oct 31, 2020
good corse teaching superb teachers and thanks coursera please give again the scolarship to sri lanka i hope will be seen 2021 or 2022 or any year thanks everyone helping me
By Vladimir S•
Jul 16, 2020
I enjoyed this course. I learned many useful things for SAS programming. Particularly valuable techniques covered here are DO loops, RETAIN statements and merging tables.
By Sun G•
Nov 12, 2021
I've got it finally. The course brings lots of knowledge and skills. It would be quite helpful to analyze, obtain, output and transpose tables and reports efficiently.
By Cheng-Yi L•
May 31, 2020
This is a solid course. The lectures and practices are well designed and taught. Thank you very much for the efforts of the SAS team. Good job!
By Eugene L•
Jul 10, 2019
Very comprehensive course that is broken down into simple steps which are easy to follow. Admins provide helpful answers to questions.
By ClaireWei•
Dec 2, 2019
This course provides quantitive practice for students to make a deep understanding of the skill that are taught.As good as always!