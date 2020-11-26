This course is for users who want to learn how to write SAS programs to access, explore, prepare, and analyze data. It is the entry point to learning SAS programming for data science, machine learning, and artificial intelligence. It is a prerequisite to many other SAS courses.
About this Course
Skills you will gain
- SAS Studio
- Import Data
- Reports
- Prepare Data
- SAS Programs
Offered by
SAS
Through innovative software and services, SAS empowers and inspires customers around the world to transform data into intelligence. SAS is a trusted analytics powerhouse for organizations seeking immediate value from their data. A deep bench of analytics solutions and broad industry knowledge keep our customers coming back and feeling confident. With SAS®, you can discover insights from your data and make sense of it all. Identify what’s working and fix what isn’t. Make more intelligent decisions. And drive relevant change.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Course Overview and Data Setup
In this module you learn about the course and you set up the data you need to do the practices in the course.
Essentials
In this module you learn how to use SAS programming tools and the fundamentals of SAS program structure and syntax.
Accessing Data
In this module, you learn to identify the features of a SAS table, access data through SAS libraries, and import data into SAS.
Exploring and Validating Data
In this module, you learn to use SAS procedures that provide insights about your data. You also learn to subset data so you can focus on particular segments, format data so you can easily understand it, and sort data to identify and resolve duplicate values.
Preparing Data
In this module, you learn how to do some common data manipulations, such as filtering rows and columns, computing new columns, and performing conditional processing.
Reviews
- 5 stars86.31%
- 4 stars11.31%
- 3 stars1.34%
- 2 stars0.24%
- 1 star0.77%
TOP REVIEWS FROM GETTING STARTED WITH SAS PROGRAMMING
Thorough and very demanding. I got a rigorous introduction to SAS that gave me the confidence to apply for new job opportunities. This course definitely expanded my professional horizons.
Excellent! This class was super well constructed with great activities and demos in SAS Studio. The instructor was wonderful at explaining everything as well. I learned a lot and really enjoyed it.
Great course and awesome instructor. Learned a lot about some SAS capabilities, syntaxes, and others. Highly recommend this course if you would like to start getting to know SAS programming.
This course covers the basic steps you need to know in SAS to open/import data, review it, analyze it, and create reports. Makes good use of activities to learn the information.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Certificate?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.