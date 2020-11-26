About this Course

188,169 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 25 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • SAS Studio
  • Import Data
  • Reports
  • Prepare Data
  • SAS Programs
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 25 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

SAS

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up93%(9,104 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Course Overview and Data Setup

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 10 min), 3 readings
2 hours to complete

Essentials

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 16 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Accessing Data

3 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 27 min), 1 reading, 9 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

Exploring and Validating Data

5 hours to complete
16 videos (Total 40 min), 1 reading, 13 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

Preparing Data

5 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 28 min), 4 readings, 16 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM GETTING STARTED WITH SAS PROGRAMMING

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder