DG
Nov 13, 2021
Excellent! This class was super well constructed with great activities and demos in SAS Studio. The instructor was wonderful at explaining everything as well. I learned a lot and really enjoyed it.
DA
Jul 16, 2020
Provides an amazing foundation in SAS as a programmer/data analyst! It covers a lot of important topics to get you started using SAS in real world. It exceeded my expectations, highly recommend it!
By Venkatesh K H•
Jun 30, 2020
This was an excellent course. Meticulously planned for a beginner with no much knowledge on SAS. However basic programming logic or knowledge is highly useful. This course has benefited me a lot.
By Brian M•
Feb 21, 2019
This course offers a solid foundation to anyone who is interested in beginning to use SAS. I have found the demos, activites and practices to be fairly easy yet still required me to use my brain.
By Surya P K•
May 14, 2020
Simple, Straight to the point, Engages learners with tiny quizzes to help in learning actively. Could have more reading material as optional to dive deeper though. Overall, Great beginner course.
By Krzysztof P•
Jun 4, 2019
Great introduction to SAS, heavy focused on deep understanding of what's happening behind the scenes and how data is processed. The course offers a lot of interactive coding experience with SAS Studio platform through many activities and code-based quizes. Starting from zero level, but I think it may require a bit of understanding of some basic programming concepts as variables, loops, conditional statements, code compilation and execution.
By Jasmine M•
Mar 17, 2020
Thank you all the teachers for preparing all these courses and practice!
What I admire:
courses are short and one course for one topic at a time
practice includes fundamental parts and advanced parts
every step is set well before the courses such as "libname.sas" and output.sas
SAS provides university edition for students whose organizations provide no access for them to legal SAS
Coursera offers me a chance or I wouldn't be able to join the course due to the shortage of finance
and many so on
What I have tried:
besides the answers given, I've searched for more ways to solve questions.
I've made and uploaded my own notes in markdown format on GitHub [https://github.com/karwamey/data-analysis-notes/tree/master/sas-notes]. Here I have to announce that the note is shared for spreading the knowledge and for no commercial use. If it is involved in infringement, please contact me [jasmine_xtmo@outlook.com] to delete it. I would apologize sincerely for it in a proper way so please don't charge me :)
What I wish:
some questions, which seem like "giveaway questions" such as "do you think...", can be changed into multiple-choice questions or other types of questions.
there will be a final test for all the knowledge taught in courses such as a project or something else so that the knowledge can be applied comprehensively and organically.
At the end of the course "Getting Started with SAS Programming", thank you very much for providing such a chance for me to consolidate my capacity of basic SAS programming!
By SAYANTA S R•
Nov 27, 2018
Great course for the learners who do not have any programming experience. This course is a hand holding techinique where anyone can learn the programming easily. The practise Exercise were great to brush up. I like the course very much. Thank You! Coursera. KEEP IT UP!.
By Deleted A•
Jul 17, 2020
By Patricia I V•
Apr 1, 2019
Very helpful! The videos and demos are so on point.
By Geneva D•
Feb 10, 2022
I would say I learned a lot of operations but if someone set me up with a bunch of data files and described what they wanted me to produce (as would happen on the job doing some kind of research or data analysis) I would struggle a bit. In other words, my ability to apply what i've learned in the real world is probably pretty low compared to what I would be able to do if I took a real-time, collaborative course, or even if there had been a bi-weekly live discussion, or office hours to discuss open ended questions. But then, what more can you ask for at $50 a month. Looking forward to spending my own time working with the class data, and then moving on to a more advanced SAS course.
By Michael K•
Feb 25, 2019
This course gives a decent overview of the language, but you will only learn trivial operations on data.
By bala v•
Apr 19, 2020
Had a great experience. Thoroughly felt interesting throughout.
By Fen L•
Mar 27, 2019
Very good, especially the SAS Studio practice part!
By Laura K•
Jul 25, 2021
This is a basic course in Sas programming. Although the course covers the basics I would have appreciated more practice exercises. It seems every chapter progresses very quickly from one or two practice exercises to more complicated quizzes. These exercises could be optional for those that are able to move through the course more quickly, but would be appreciated by some as repetition is really the best way to cement this type of knowledge.
By Brent A•
Aug 9, 2020
It is good but could be more detailed in the explanations of statements.
By Muhammad A•
Aug 22, 2019
Utter garbage.
This is a ripoff.
The code doesn't work and the forums are filled with people all stuck on the same issue.
on top of that SAS on Demand for academics has its servers go down often so you will end up paying a lot when you have to take out another month for reasons outside of your control.
By SHRUSHTI R•
Aug 25, 2020
I was not able to download SAS app. Due to which I am not able to start with my course.
By Oscar R•
Jan 12, 2021
this is way to hard to understand for a beginner
By Mary S•
Apr 15, 2022
I've taken a number of online courses through Coursera and edX. I was truly impressed by this course. There was clearly a lot of though put into the design of the course. The "lecturers" were clear and to the point, and were scripted ahead of time (rather than being delivered off-the-cuff), which ensured that they were well thought out. There were dozens of programming demonstrations and hands-on programming activities to be performed in SAS Studio (online access is free), so you can put what you learn right to work with very useful example data sets (which are provided in SAS Studio). Each module contains a syntax review sheet at the end, and well-designed quizzes with helpful feedback. I highly recommend this course. I wish that the same developers of this course could develop courses for other programming languages, such as R!
By Tyler B•
Nov 4, 2021
The course is excellent and clearly well designed. SAS itself has issues as a legacy programming language that anyone familiar with object oriented programming might struggle with - the syntax often does not seem consistent between procs and some parts of the language feel tacked on. But as a learning tool, this course is exactly what I needed. Regardless of my complaints about SAS, it is widely used and knowing it will help me in my career. This course was a great way to learn it.
By Edgar G R•
Mar 21, 2019
I had a great time learning and understanding the power of SAS, its versatility, flexibility and functionality, to know how data is being accessed, explored, prepared, analyzed, reported and exported into any format for end users. It is a great tool to understand data and from there, make decisions which has impact on others: ourselves, our businesses, our communities, our families. Thank you, Coursera team and SAS instructors for making this powerful tool available to others.
By Ahmad E H•
Oct 30, 2020
Many thanks for SAS and for our great instructor Stacey on this amazing course. If you want to build a career in SAS then this specialization is your starting point. Every thing is explained in a simple terms, straight to the point video's, and real-world activities while using SAS Software. You don't need to have any programming or SQL experience at all which shows how powerful this course is to not have any prior knowledge.
By Lourdes S•
Dec 13, 2021
The profesor Stacey Sypgus is a great lecturer, she's enthusiastic and explains very well. The course has a lot of practice, and lets explore some of the main functions of SAS. Maybe the concepts are presented in a shallow way, because it is an introductory course. I would like to learn some statistics analyses such as t or correlation tests. I recommend this course as a good foundation for this programming language.
By Kashyap M•
May 8, 2019
This is an excellent course. I am a total beginner in SAS, doing week 2 of this course and the instructor has done an excellent job in explaining the things in clear terms. The biggest plus point is the hands-on practical part. The practical part really helps you connect what you have learned in the videos and how to apply it. This is undoubtedly one of the best online courses I have been a part of. Cheers!
By X Z•
Jun 19, 2019
Very useful contents. I knew nothing about SAS before this course. But I learned basic functions of SAS after taking it. I like the instructor a lot. She is very good at explaining complex technical concepts, and her lecturing is not boring at all. She divided the course into short lectures, followed by hands-on practices to help you reinforce the skills you've just learned. I appreciate it.
By Debayan S•
Apr 12, 2020
This is one of my best Courses among the courses I have enrolled in Coursera. It helped me to learn the basics of SAS programming in such a lucid yet elegant way. The instructor had a wonderful teaching style which needs to be appreciated. also, he Course Activities were very engaging helping us to grasp the concepts better. Looking forward to more SAS programming Courses.