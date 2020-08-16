CK
Mar 18, 2021
The theoretical parts on introductory statistical analysis (in shorts tests, anova, regression) are well covered. The technical parts i.e coding applications complement the theoretical parts 100%.
MS
Sep 4, 2019
The best course for statistics I've ever seen. I've learned statistics here not in university. Big like to all those people provide this valuable course for us. Thanks a million.
By Krishanu G•
Aug 16, 2020
This is an excellent course for advanced level data analysis with SAS. Recommend getting into the course after having a good basic understanding of SAS. Also very strong statistics knowledge is recommended.
The teaching style of the instructor is excellent and one of best I found across platforms. The content is of advanced level.
Would be better if they have a basic and advanced level.
By Ilaria C•
Mar 15, 2021
I never used SAS before, but only R and C++ language during my academic career in Economics and Management. The lessons were very well explained and easy to follow: the review of the theory in each lesson was very useful. A great course, also for beginner in statistics! Thank you so much for this course. I think I will continue improve my SAS skills.
By Robert H•
Jan 23, 2021
The instructor was really great. I only wish I knew statistics better before taking the course. This is for someone that already has a degree in statistics and just wants to know how to apply them in SAS.
By Arash S•
Sep 5, 2019
By Vrunda P•
Jul 6, 2020
If you are changing your career path to statistics and want to learn SAS programming with statistics , changing theory into practical knowledge this is the course I will recommend . The way of teaching and also learning how to interpret results is best.
By emmanuel n•
Jan 17, 2021
as i am also master degree holder in energy economics program ,the courses are full of packages to be used in job, this course now turned to into an expert in analytical skills , building model and as complex data analyst
By Zhezhao Y•
Jul 1, 2019
This course is really fantastic!
I love SAS, and I love analysis
Hope this will help me in my Ph. D studying career
By Glenda M G•
Oct 9, 2020
Very easy to understand and easy to listen to instructor. He has a calm voice and provides lots of examples.
By Partha S•
Jul 19, 2019
It's a course which requires lot of focus.
By Sivagnanasundaram S•
Aug 2, 2019
Excellent presentation.
By Javier C•
Jul 21, 2019
Good Course
By Andres F•
Apr 13, 2020
Thank you for an excellent course.
The statistics concepts are revised in a conceptual and meaningful manner. All topics covered are implemented. The implementations are explained and analyzed exhaustively. Major topics are accompanied with graphs and statistics that provide further understanding.
The technical topics are complemented with recommendations on how to build models, analyze outcomes and apply the results.
At the end of the course I have a large set of coded examples that were thoroughly analyzed during the practices and can be used in the future.
By Shubhi A•
Jul 11, 2021
A really informative course. The instructor explains the concepts very well ( Stats, as well as SAS), and keeps you engaged with his delivery. Justifies the title of the course.
Can help one learn/refresh Stats, with SAS being the tool of choice. First, the theory of statistical concepts is explained, then the concept is implemented in SAS , and the outputs are explained.
Kudos to the team for designing such a well thought-out curriculum.
By Venkatesh K H•
Aug 6, 2020
This course was an excellent experience. I had foundation knowledge of statistics. This course provided me a clear way of strengthening my statistical knowledge. It wasn't limited to it, further this course added SAS skills to my basket. A great experience.
By Serhiy L•
Nov 9, 2020
A MUST for recalling/learning Inferential Statistics as cornestone for Predictive Modelling. Fantastic method to teach stats with wide and well explained examples. Give a solid intuition regarding SAS usage.
By Christos K•
Mar 19, 2021
By Hyunju S H•
Jul 12, 2021
He knows statistical concepts very well and is able to explain in a clear and concise manner. Better than other top school classes filled up with jargons and group homework.
By Christina A A•
May 22, 2020
A Guided lesson even for a beginner. It gives you a general overview of statistics with great emphasis on SAS programming and statistical interpretations of your analyses.
By Luis C•
Feb 19, 2021
I love it, with this course I remembered all I need for my statistic projects, I recommended if you want to understand the basics or remember some concepts. :D
By Stefani S•
Mar 8, 2021
Very useful and well organized course. It is useful in case you are new to modelling but also when you need to revise what you have learned before :)
By Andrés M•
Jan 15, 2021
Really interesting course to refresh statistical approaches. I must say I learned some rules to chose the best approach to an application.
By ŞENOL T•
Apr 11, 2022
Very professional and useful course. I like it. The level of difficulty is very balanced, neither easy nor very hard.
By Manik H•
May 4, 2020
It is a very good crash course on statistical learning basics along with the implementation in SAS
By Rashmi R N•
Oct 29, 2019
best course to learn n rewind concepts. helped me at lot for my placement preparations