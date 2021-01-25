About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 3 in the
SAS Statistical Business Analyst
Intermediate Level
Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Multivariate Time Series Analysis
  • Surrogate Model
  • Multivariate Analysis
  • Predictive Modelling
Course 2 of 3 in the
SAS Statistical Business Analyst
Intermediate Level
Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

SAS

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Course Overview (Review from Introduction to Statistics: Hypothesis Testing)

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 13 min), 5 readings
2 hours to complete

Model Building and Effect Selection

2 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 28 min), 3 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Model Post-Fitting for Inference

3 hours to complete
18 videos (Total 46 min)
2 hours to complete

Model Building for Scoring and Prediction

2 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 27 min), 1 reading, 4 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Categorical Data Analysis

4 hours to complete
25 videos (Total 73 min)

About the SAS Statistical Business Analyst Professional Certificate

SAS Statistical Business Analyst

