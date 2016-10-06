About this Course

32,661 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 54 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Use regression analysis, least squares and inference

  • Understand ANOVA and ANCOVA model cases

  • Investigate analysis of residuals and variability

  • Describe novel uses of regression models such as scatterplot smoothing

Skills you will gain

  • Model Selection
  • Generalized Linear Model
  • Linear Regression
  • Regression Analysis
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 54 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

Johns Hopkins University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up92%(11,715 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

13 hours to complete

Week 1: Least Squares and Linear Regression

13 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 74 min), 11 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

11 hours to complete

Week 2: Linear Regression & Multivariable Regression

11 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 70 min), 5 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

14 hours to complete

Week 3: Multivariable Regression, Residuals, & Diagnostics

14 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 168 min), 5 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

16 hours to complete

Week 4: Logistic Regression and Poisson Regression

16 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 95 min), 6 readings, 6 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM REGRESSION MODELS

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder