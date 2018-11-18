About this Course

What you will learn

  • Develop basic applications and interactive graphics using GoogleVis

  • Use Leaflet to create interactive annotated maps

  • Build an R Markdown presentation that includes a data visualization

  • Create a data product that tells a story to a mass audience

Skills you will gain

  • Interactivity
  • Plotly
  • Web Application
  • R Programming
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Course Overview

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 1 min), 6 readings
3 hours to complete

Shiny, GoogleVis, and Plotly

3 hours to complete
24 videos (Total 124 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

R Markdown and Leaflet

2 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 45 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

R Packages

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 65 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Swirl and Course Project

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 16 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

