Brian Caffo, PhD

Professor, Biostatistics

Bio

Brian Caffo, PhD is a professor in the Department of Biostatistics at the Johns Hopkins University Bloomberg School of Public Health. He graduated from the Department of Statistics at the University of Florida in 2001. He works in the fields of computational statistics and neuroinformatics and co-created the SMART ( www.smart-stats.org) working group. He has been the recipient of the Presidential Early Career Award for Scientist ( PECASE) and Engineers and Bloomberg School of Public Health Golden Apple and AMTRA teaching awards.

Courses

R البرمجة باستخدام لغة

Regression Models

Управление анализом данных

الحصول على البيانات وتنظيفها

Mathematical Biostatistics Boot Camp 2

Mathematical Biostatistics Boot Camp 1

Exploratory Data Analysis

Developing Data Products

Managing Data Analysis

Ein Crashkurs in Datenwissenschaft

Statistical Inference

Datenanalyse verwalten

Executive Data Science Capstone

تحليل البيانات الاستكشافية

مجموعة أدوات عالم البيانات

Data Science in Real Life

Practical Machine Learning

R Programming

데이터 과학자의 도구 상자

Cours intensif sur la science des données

Reproducible Research

Gestion de l’analyse des données

Building a Data Science Team

Data Science Capstone

The Data Scientist’s Toolbox

Advanced Linear Models for Data Science 1: Least Squares

A Crash Course in Data Science

Getting and Cleaning Data

The Unix Workbench

Advanced Linear Models for Data Science 2: Statistical Linear Models

