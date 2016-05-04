Before you can work with data you have to get some. This course will cover the basic ways that data can be obtained. The course will cover obtaining data from the web, from APIs, from databases and from colleagues in various formats. It will also cover the basics of data cleaning and how to make data “tidy”. Tidy data dramatically speed downstream data analysis tasks. The course will also cover the components of a complete data set including raw data, processing instructions, codebooks, and processed data. The course will cover the basics needed for collecting, cleaning, and sharing data.
About this Course
What you will learn
Understand common data storage systems
Apply data cleaning basics to make data "tidy"
Use R for text and date manipulation
Obtain usable data from the web, APIs, and databases
Skills you will gain
- Data Manipulation
- Regular Expression (REGEX)
- R Programming
- Data Cleansing
Offered by
Johns Hopkins University
The mission of The Johns Hopkins University is to educate its students and cultivate their capacity for life-long learning, to foster independent and original research, and to bring the benefits of discovery to the world.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Week 1
In this first week of the course, we look at finding data and reading different file types.
Week 2
Welcome to Week 2 of Getting and Cleaning Data! The primary goal is to introduce you to the most common data storage systems and the appropriate tools to extract data from web or from databases like MySQL.
Week 3
Welcome to Week 3 of Getting and Cleaning Data! This week the lectures will focus on organizing, merging and managing the data you have collected using the lectures from Weeks 1 and 2.
Week 4
Welcome to Week 4 of Getting and Cleaning Data! This week we finish up with lectures on text and date manipulation in R. In this final week we will also focus on peer grading of Course Projects.
Reviews
- 5 stars67.61%
- 4 stars23.67%
- 3 stars5.84%
- 2 stars1.58%
- 1 star1.28%
TOP REVIEWS FROM GETTING AND CLEANING DATA
This course provides an introduction of some important concepts and tools on a very important aspect of data science: cleaning and organizing data before any analysis. A must for any data scientist.
I think that the level of difficulty of the exercises and final assignment does not match with the depth of the lectures; without a textbook, I feel lost, don't have a reference, and have to guess.
This course is amazing! I have spent the majority of my time in R merely doing analytics. This course taught me the tools needed to go out and grab the data that I need for those analytics.
Actually, very interesting and helpful class. The one area around more complex structures (API, XML) warrants more attention, since I assume those are more dominant access methods.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.