About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 20 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Understand common data storage systems

  • Apply data cleaning basics to make data "tidy"

  • Use R for text and date manipulation

  • Obtain usable data from the web, APIs, and databases

Skills you will gain

  • Data Manipulation
  • Regular Expression (REGEX)
  • R Programming
  • Data Cleansing
Johns Hopkins University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Week 1

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 67 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Week 2

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 41 min)
Week
3

Week 3

11 hours to complete

Week 3

11 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 60 min), 1 reading, 4 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

Week 4

5 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 34 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes

