About this Specialization

27,836 recent views
Ask the right questions, manipulate data sets, and create visualizations to communicate results. This Specialization covers foundational data science tools and techniques, including getting, cleaning, and exploring data, programming in R, and conducting reproducible research. Learners who complete this specialization will be prepared to take the Data Science: Statistics and Machine Learning specialization, in which they build a data product using real-world data. The five courses in this specialization are the very same courses that make up the first half of the Data Science Specialization. This specialization is presented for learners who want to start and complete the foundational part of the curriculum first, before moving onto the more advanced topics in Data Science: Statistics and Machine Learning.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online courses
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Flexible Schedule
Set and maintain flexible deadlines.
Beginner Level
Approximately 5 months to complete
Suggested pace of 8 hours/week
English
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online courses
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Flexible Schedule
Set and maintain flexible deadlines.
Beginner Level
Approximately 5 months to complete
Suggested pace of 8 hours/week
English

How the Specialization Works

Take Courses

A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.

Hands-on Project

Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.

Earn a Certificate

When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.

There are 5 Courses in this Specialization

Course1

Course 1

The Data Scientist’s Toolbox

4.6
stars
33,005 ratings
7,051 reviews
Course2

Course 2

R Programming

4.5
stars
21,594 ratings
4,682 reviews
Course3

Course 3

Getting and Cleaning Data

4.5
stars
7,923 ratings
1,310 reviews
Course4

Course 4

Exploratory Data Analysis

4.7
stars
5,972 ratings
874 reviews

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

Johns Hopkins University

Placeholder

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder