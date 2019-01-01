Profile

Jeff Leek, PhD

Associate Professor, Biostatistics

    Bio

    Jeff Leek is an Assistant Professor of Biostatistics at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health and co-editor of the Simply Statistics Blog. He received his Ph.D. in Biostatistics from the University of Washington and is recognized for his contributions to genomic data analysis and statistical methods for personalized medicine. His data analyses have helped us understand the molecular mechanisms behind brain development, stem cell self-renewal, and the immune response to major blunt force trauma. His work has appeared in the top scientific and medical journals Nature, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, Genome Biology, and PLoS Medicine. He created Data Analysis as a component of the year-long statistical methods core sequence for Biostatistics students at Johns Hopkins. The course has won a teaching excellence award, voted on by the students at Johns Hopkins, every year Dr. Leek has taught the course.

    Courses

    R البرمجة باستخدام لغة

    Regression Models

    Управление анализом данных

    الحصول على البيانات وتنظيفها

    Exploratory Data Analysis

    Developing Data Products

    Managing Data Analysis

    Ein Crashkurs in Datenwissenschaft

    Statistical Inference

    Datenanalyse verwalten

    Executive Data Science Capstone

    تحليل البيانات الاستكشافية

    مجموعة أدوات عالم البيانات

    Data Science in Real Life

    Practical Machine Learning

    R Programming

    데이터 과학자의 도구 상자

    Cours intensif sur la science des données

    Reproducible Research

    Gestion de l’analyse des données

    Building a Data Science Team

    Der Werkzeugkasten des Data Scientist

    Data Science Capstone

    The Data Scientist’s Toolbox

    Statistics for Genomic Data Science

    A Crash Course in Data Science

    R 프로그래밍

    Introduction to Genomic Technologies

    Gestión del análisis de datos

    Getting and Cleaning Data

    The Unix Workbench

