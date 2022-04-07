This one-week course describes the process of analyzing data and how to manage that process. We describe the iterative nature of data analysis and the role of stating a sharp question, exploratory data analysis, inference, formal statistical modeling, interpretation, and communication. In addition, we will describe how to direct analytic activities within a team and to drive the data analysis process towards coherent and useful results.
Gestión del análisis de datos
Differentiate between various types of data pulls
Describe the basic data analysis iteration
Explore datasets to determine if data is appropriate for a project
Use statistical findings to create convincing data analysis presentations
Johns Hopkins University
The mission of The Johns Hopkins University is to educate its students and cultivate their capacity for life-long learning, to foster independent and original research, and to bring the benefits of discovery to the world.
¡Te damos la bienvenida a Gestión del análisis de datos! Este curso consiste en un módulo diseñado para realizarse en una semana. El curso funciona mejor si avanzas con el material en el orden en el que se presenta. Cada clase cuenta con videos y material de lectura que aportan información adicional a la clase. Me entusiasma tenerte en la clase y espero recibir tus contribuciones para la comunidad de estudiantes. Si tienes preguntas sobre el contenido del curso, publícalas en el foro para obtener ayuda de otras personas de la comunidad del curso. Si tienes problemas técnicos con la plataforma de Coursera, visita el Centro de ayuda para estudiantes. ¡Buena suerte en el inicio del curso y espero que lo disfrutes!
