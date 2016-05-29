This one-week course describes the process of analyzing data and how to manage that process. We describe the iterative nature of data analysis and the role of stating a sharp question, exploratory data analysis, inference, formal statistical modeling, interpretation, and communication. In addition, we will describe how to direct analytic activities within a team and to drive the data analysis process towards coherent and useful results.
Differentiate between various types of data pulls
Describe the basic data analysis iteration
Explore datasets to determine if data is appropriate for a project
Use statistical findings to create convincing data analysis presentations
- Data Analysis
- Communication
- Interpretation
- Exploratory Data Analysis
Johns Hopkins University
The mission of The Johns Hopkins University is to educate its students and cultivate their capacity for life-long learning, to foster independent and original research, and to bring the benefits of discovery to the world.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Managing Data Analysis
Welcome to Managing Data Analysis! This course is one module, intended to be taken in one week. The course works best if you follow along with the material in the order it is presented. Each lecture consists of videos and reading materials that expand on the lecture. I'm excited to have you in the class and look forward to your contributions to the learning community. If you have questions about course content, please post them in the forums to get help from others in the course community. For technical problems with the Coursera platform, visit the Learner Help Center. Good luck as you get started, and I hope you enjoy the course!
This felt a lot more detailed that the previous courses (which was great!) and I feel like I've genuinely learned some stuff (the six type of questions) that I can use!
This is a challenging and excellent course ! This course really tunes you into the nuances of Data Analysis. I would recommend this course for anyone in Data Management.
This course is not for a person without any idea of Data analysis or Statistics. This course isn't for beginners. The content could have been presented even better with lucid examples.
sometime it was not easy to understand the lecturer. also, it would be good to try some things out versus reading the expamples. other than that - a great course!
