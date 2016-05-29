About this Course

17,513 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 5 in the
Executive Data Science Specialization
Approx. 9 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Differentiate between various types of data pulls

  • Describe the basic data analysis iteration

  • Explore datasets to determine if data is appropriate for a project

  • Use statistical findings to create convincing data analysis presentations

Skills you will gain

  • Data Analysis
  • Communication
  • Interpretation
  • Exploratory Data Analysis
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 5 in the
Executive Data Science Specialization
Approx. 9 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

Johns Hopkins University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up95%(7,743 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

9 hours to complete

Managing Data Analysis

9 hours to complete
19 videos (Total 144 min), 17 readings, 7 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM MANAGING DATA ANALYSIS

View all reviews

About the Executive Data Science Specialization

Executive Data Science

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder