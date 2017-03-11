Have you ever had the perfect data science experience? The data pull went perfectly. There were no merging errors or missing data. Hypotheses were clearly defined prior to analyses. Randomization was performed for the treatment of interest. The analytic plan was outlined prior to analysis and followed exactly. The conclusions were clear and actionable decisions were obvious. Has that every happened to you? Of course not. Data analysis in real life is messy. How does one manage a team facing real data analyses? In this one-week course, we contrast the ideal with what happens in real life. By contrasting the ideal, you will learn key concepts that will help you manage real life analyses.
Identify strengths and weaknesses in experimental designs
Learn novel solutions for managing data pulls
Describe common pitfalls in communicating data analyses
Understand a typical day in the life of a data analysis manager
- Statistics
- Data Science
- Data Analysis
- Data Management
Johns Hopkins University
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction, the perfect data science experience
This course is one module, intended to be taken in one week. Please do the course roughly in the order presented. Each lecture has reading and videos. Except for the introductory lecture, every lecture has a 5 question quiz; get 4 out of 5 or better on the quiz.
This course is very interesting and worthwhile. we are living with data in our real life. good lectures. thanks to all team. Dr DVNS MURTHY, DIRECTOR, BADRUKA COLLEGE, KACHIGUDA, HYDERABAD.
Another excellent Executive Data Science course. Brian gives clear and concise explanations of the ideal versus real world of the data science workplace.
Brian Caffo does a terrific job teaching some of more advanced material, I very much appreciate his jokes and humor, as well as his helpful explanations of the material.
It was kind of hard to understand as I did not have any professional experience in data science. But, I am sure I can work in a professional environment now with the teachings of the professor.
