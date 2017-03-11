About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 5 in the
Executive Data Science Specialization
Approx. 7 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Identify strengths and weaknesses in experimental designs

  • Learn novel solutions for managing data pulls

  • Describe common pitfalls in communicating data analyses

  • Understand a typical day in the life of a data analysis manager

Skills you will gain

  • Statistics
  • Data Science
  • Data Analysis
  • Data Management
Course 4 of 5 in the
Executive Data Science Specialization
Approx. 7 hours to complete
English

Johns Hopkins University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

7 hours to complete

Introduction, the perfect data science experience

7 hours to complete
22 videos (Total 159 min), 10 readings, 6 quizzes

About the Executive Data Science Specialization

Executive Data Science

