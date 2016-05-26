About this Course

Course 5 of 5 in the
Executive Data Science Specialization
Approx. 2 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Apply your learning to a real-world scenario

  • Lead a virtual data science team

  • Manage a complex analysis project from start to finish

  • Prepare and submit a final presentation

Skills you will gain

  • Data Science
  • Data Analysis
  • Management
  • Data Management
Course 5 of 5 in the
Executive Data Science Specialization
Approx. 2 hours to complete
English

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Executive Data Science Capstone

2 hours to complete
1 video (Total 1 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz

About the Executive Data Science Specialization

Executive Data Science

