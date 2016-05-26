The Executive Data Science Capstone, the specialization’s culminating project, is an opportunity for people who have completed all four EDS courses to apply what they've learned to a real-world scenario developed in collaboration with Zillow, a data-driven online real estate and rental marketplace, and DataCamp, a web-based platform for data science programming. Your task will be to lead a virtual data science team and make key decisions along the way to demonstrate that you have what it takes to shepherd a complex analysis project from start to finish. For the final project, you will prepare and submit a presentation, which will be evaluated and graded by your fellow capstone participants.
Apply your learning to a real-world scenario
Lead a virtual data science team
Manage a complex analysis project from start to finish
Prepare and submit a final presentation
- Data Science
- Data Analysis
- Management
- Data Management
Johns Hopkins University
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Executive Data Science Capstone
It's time to put your skills to the test managing a data science project at Zillow, a data-driven online real estate and rental marketplace. Along the way, you'll make important decisions as you lead your team through the project.
What a great way to mimic real world decisions! This was a great experience and would highly recommend to others based on the practicality and applied situational thinking requirements.
I loved the virtual environment. It was an engaging experience and really felt a sense of accomplishment in the finale video. This was very rewarding!
The capstone tests your decision-making skills but ought to be a bit more challenging. Also, the 3 presentations the learner must assess have a few typos.
Wow! This is the most fun and creative Capstone I have ever done! I only wish it was longer 😊. I really appreciate the work/effort put into this and the entire Specialization. Awesome job guys!! 🎉
Assemble the right team, ask the right questions, and avoid the mistakes that derail data science projects.
